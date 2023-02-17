We have compiled a list of four shows that will have you glued to your seats and thoroughly entertained.

Nothing compares to the feeling of a good TV show, like one that makes you a part of the story and creates a place in your heart for its characters. That feeling when you are heartbroken because your favourite character died or left the show.

Each series has a life cycle, first comes the discovery, the moment when you start a new show and the story has a hold on you. This is that moment where you realise the potential the series has and can hear your inner voice plead, "just one more episode". This is followed by the binge. The binge is an adamant state of mind where you will not let go. Where you find a way to dedicate time in your schedule to finish the series. Then comes the dreaded phase of closure, your show has ended, you are sad, and you wish you could forget the entire series to experience watching it again like the first time but unfortunately, it is time to move on. Time to move on to the last phase we mean. The notification phase, at this point you are nothing but a banner. A wounded soul reminding everyone of the greatness you witnessed through your personal show recommendations.

This strange action where we pick up another show to binge knowing this cycle of attachment has us all quoting Michal Scott, the Regional Manager from The Office (2005), "No question about it. I am ready to be hurt again."

1. The Romantics (2023)

One of the most delightful and star-studded documentaries honouring the legacy of Yash Chopra is The Romantics. Aditya Chopra, the man that the world has never seen but only knows of, talks eloquently about his father's work, and his journey as a director and then a producer. While watching the industry A-listers share their experience with both Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra, what is most fascinating about this four-episodic series is Aditya Chopra's perspective.

2. Class (2023)

This Netflix original is the story of three middle-class students who earn scholarships to attend the most prestigious and elite schools in Delhi. These children are subjected to bullying and discrimination from their other wealthy classmates and then dragged into an investigation for murder as the case's prime suspects. So step into the shoes of a wild opportunity gone wrong.

3. White Lotus (2021)

The White Lotus is a satire of wealth, entitlement and privilege showcased through wonderful performances. The series is based on a group visiting an exquisite resort played by Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Sydney Sweeney, Jake Lacy and Steve Zahn. The story follows the staff and guests of the resorts trying to have a great vacation but their crazy relationships keep getting in the way.

4. The Night Manager (2023)

The Night Manager is the Indian adaptation of the popular British series which was also the adaptation of John le Carre's novel. The series is led by Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Sohbita Dhulipala. The story is about a night manager who is recruited to spy on a businessman with a secret life. The series is a gripping thriller drama and has the audience gripped right from the first half.