Power Dressing is an important part of building a professional image at work. Not only will this help you appear confident, but it will also increase your authority and credibility. Did you know that your clothes communicate information before you do? A recent study found that your personality, confidence, and ideas of authority are formed in milliseconds through your attire, appearance, body language, and etiquette.

If you look less presentable, the messages you send may seem unconfident, unconvincing, lazy, awkward, or even ineffective. Rather, thoughtful clothing, grooming, and overall appearance can help express power, authority, authority, and command. Here are 4 ways to power dress.

1. Dress appropriately for your job.

Although most workplaces do not have a strict dress code, it is always a good idea to dress professionally for your work environment and industry. If you wear casual clothes to work, you might be mistaken as someone who doesn't care about your job. Studies show that power dressing not only creates a positive image of a person, but also improves performance at work.

2. Agree on a capsule wardrobe.

This season, all you need is a powerful capsule wardrobe made up of key pieces that can be combined in a variety of ways. Our seasonless workwear is versatile, durable and promotes environmentally conscious fashion. Create a capsule work wardrobe by investing in basics like structured pantsuits, chic dresses, blouses with impeccable framed collars, trousers with functional pockets, and minimal jewelry.

3. Quality Clothing

The quality of your ensemble speaks volumes about your authority and influence. An ill-fitting dress or pantsuit not only makes you uncomfortable but also undermines your confidence. Pay attention to details such as fabric, cut, silhouette, and hem. Choose form-fitting clothing made from premium fabrics that flatter your body and create a dramatic look.

4. Develop your own style

Clothes are an expression of yourself, so the importance of understanding your style cannot be overemphasized. Rather than blindly following trends, find out what clothes suit your body and your taste in clothing. Keep experimenting with styles and colors to see what suits you best! Dressing boldly is about confidently expressing your position through what you wear.