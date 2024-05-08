Five Indians who were accepted to the Met this year went above and above with their appearances, even in spite of the problem of deepfake photos. A few made history, while the rest guaranteed to astound the audience with their flawless couture ensembles.

Every year, the world's most fashionable people come together to celebrate the Met Gala, the most important event in fashion. The 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' theme of this year's Met Gala honors centuries of style growth while highlighting the delicate pieces that are sometimes disregarded in the quick-paced world of fashion.

To everyone's shock, AI-generated photos invaded the glitzy event at a time when pictures of celebrities walking the red carpet were all over social media, making viewers question the veracity of the posts.

Singer Rihanna was one of the well-known attendees anticipated to show up on the big night, and her pictures were among those. The celebrity was seen in a long-circulating photo online wearing a spectacular green gown with an ornately structured accent shoulder that arched over her head. Rihanna was supposed to perform at the event tonight, but she apparently canceled at the last minute due to catching the flu.

Katy Perry was another famous person who was affected by AI images. The artist appeared in pictures circulating on the internet wearing a lavish ball gown with green and white hues with flora accents. In addition to admirers, the singer's mother was duped into thinking that the photo was of Perry on the recognizable Met staircase by a computer program. In a similar vein, pictures of Lady Gaga appearing in an unbelievable creation started making the rounds on X. Given Gaga's lavish appearances throughout the years, it was not out of the question to believe that the pictures were "fake."

1. Alia Bhatt: The evening's charm was enhanced by the gorgeous appearance of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on the green carpet. Her presence, coupled with her gorgeous floral Sabyasachi saree, mesmerized everyone. She made a stunning debut at the renowned event last year wearing a beautiful Prabal Gurung costume. This is her second time at the event.

2. Isha Ambani: Everybody's eyes were on Isha Ambani at the 2024 Met Gala. She opted to don an exquisite long floral train couture sari outfit by Indian designer Rahul Mishra. Isha was styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania for the occasion, and the stylist posted pictures of Isha's Met Gala outfit on Instagram, indicating that it was heavily influenced by this year's "The Garden of Time" dress code. The elaborate hand-embroidered appearance was created in Rahul Mishra's workshops in several Indian villages, supporting hundreds of regional weavers and craftspeople. With a "clutch crafted by Swadesh using the ancient Indian art forms of Nakashi and miniature painting," Isha enhanced her gown.

3. Mona Patel: Mona Patel the entrepreneur dazzled everyone with her butterfly-inspired mechanical dress, designed by Iris Van Herpen and styled by Law Roach. Mona's dress floated from side to side as she walked, producing an enthralling effect that masterfully portrayed the concept of "Time and Nature." According to media accounts, Patel is an Indian philanthropist and entrepreneur who moved to the US at a young age to pursue her business goals. She is originally from Vadodara.

4. Sabyasachi Mukherjee: Being the first Indian designer to walk the famous Met Gala carpet, the guy who designed Alia Bhatt's dress also made history. Tourmalines, pearls, emeralds, and diamonds from Sabyasachi High Jewellery were piled atop an embroidered cotton duster coat that Mukherjee wore from the Sabyasachi Resort 2024 collection.

5. Natasha Poonawalla: John Galliano created Maison Margiela's Artisanal Collection, which was used to create Natasha Poonawalla's specially tailored ensemble for the 2024 Met Gala. She wore a fluffy white headgear and a white strapless bodycon dress embellished with transparent black ripped chiffon.