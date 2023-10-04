Vivek Ramaswamy, the Indian-American entrepreneur and Republican presidential candidate is looking for a nanny.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Vivek Ramaswamy, the Indian-American entrepreneur and Republican presidential candidate is looking for a nanny, according to a report by Business Insider. The listing had been posted on a website which looks into the requirements of very rich and elite families.

According to the ad, their house has enough space for their two children, aged 3.5 and 1 years, including play and learning zones, outdoor recreational areas and a garden. The nanny would be responsible for managing the childrens' routines, keeping the house clean and looking afte their education.

Ramaswamy has been in the news constantly after his announcement that he wants run for President, with the radical views of the 38-year-old biotech multi-millionaire going going viral on social media, apart from the fact that he is a supporter of ex-president Donald Trump.

Here are some interesting facts about the Indian-origin entrepreneur:

1. He wants to ban social media for children. "If you're 16 years old or under, you should not be using an addictive social media product," he had said during the second debate between Republican candidates. Referring to TikTok as 'digital fentanyl' he also mentioned, "I worry about the impact that it has on 12 or 13-year-olds that are using this product that they probably shouldn't be."

Interestingly, he had also been criticised by his Republican opponents for joining TikTok himself just days after making the statement.

2. Ramaswamy was born on August 9, 1985, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Indian immigrant parents. His father worked at a General Electric plant while his mother was a geriatric psychiatrist.

3. His parents migrated from Palakkad in Kerala, India.

4. He is married to Apoorva Tewari Ramaswamy, an assistant professor at the Wexner Medical Centre, which is affiliated with Ohio State University.

5. In June 2015, instead of going on their honeymoon, he instead accompanied his wife to ring the storied bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

6. The Indian-American entrepreneur has a degree in molecular biology from Harvard University and a Doctor of Law from Yale University. He started of his career as an analyst at OVT Financial LP and later joined MPM Capital.