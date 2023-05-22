7 Bollywood Celebrities Who Have Invested In Real Estate Outside India Like Salman Khan, several Bollywood actors have invested in the prime real estate market both in India and abroad. Out of all these locations abroad, Dubai seems to be quite a favourite spot for most of them.

Superstar Salman Khan plans to make a 19-storey hotel at Mumbai’s sea-facing Carter Road land

Superstar Salman Khan plans to make a 19-storey hotel at Mumbai's sea-facing Carter Road land which is owned by Salma Khan, the actor's mother, according to a report by The Times of India. Before, the land was part of the Starlet CHS residential building, where Khan had bought apartments and had planned to make it into a residential complex.

Khan's architect, Sapre & Associates, had shared the new plan for a "commercial centrally air-conditioned building with a height of 69.90 metres" under Mumbai's new Development Control & Promotion Regulation (DCPR-2034). According to the plan, the first two floors of the building shall have a café and restaurant, the third floor will have a gymnasium and swimming pool, the fourth shall be a service floor, the fifth and sixth floors shall have a convention centre while from floor 7 to 19 will be for the hotel.

Khan owns several other properties, both in India and abroad. In Dubai, he owns a luxurious apartment located in The Address Downtown near Burj Khalifa, because of which the property is quite expensive.

Like Khan, several other Bollywood actors have invested in the prime real estate market over the years both in India and abroad, whether it is to buy it as another home, or for renting purposes. Out of all these locations abroad, Dubai seems to be quite a favourite spot for most of them. Here are 7 Bollywood celebrities who have invested in the properties abroad:

1. Shahrukh Khan

SRK has a luxury holiday home at The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai worth INR 17.84 crores and which comes with its own private beach. He also owns an INR 183 crore apartment in central London's Park Lane.

2. Amitabh Bachchan

Big B owns a total of eight lavish homes, out of which five are in Mumbai. One of the homes that has abroad is in Paris, and is worth approximately INR 3 crores.

3. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

The power couple owns a luxury chalet in Gstaad, Switzerland which they visit every New Year's, surrounded by friends and family members during the celebrations.

4. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar has actually gone an extra mile in the real estate game and owns an entire hill in Toronto, Canada. He also owns some apartments there and also a bungalow on a beach in Mauritius.

5. John Abraham

John Abraham has a mansion in the Bel Air area of Los Angeles, USA. His neighbours are as famous as they can get- Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, among various other Hollywood elite.

6. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Abhishek and Aishwarya own a villa in Jumeirah's Golf Estates in Dubai, valued approximately between 15 million to 35 million Dirham.

7. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka co-owns a $20 million mansion spread over 20 sq. ft. in Encin, Los Angeles, California, with her husband Nick Jonas. She also owns a mansion in Montreal which she had stayed in while shooting for some of her projects.

