one8 Commune's corporate chef Agnibh Mudi's interest in culinary art stemmed from his mother. A talented cook herself, she inspired him from the age of five to create new dishes and explore different flavors, even while making basic household meals.

Since then, Mudi has always had an inherent drive to learn every day and incorporate the knowledge he gained through the years into his creativity at every level of cooking. It is an ongoing process that will always propel me forward, he says.

Mudi is also someone who learns from his mistakes quickly and makes the necessary changes. For instance, in the early years of his professional journey, he only worked in European kitchens. However, he soon realized that having a basic understanding of other cuisines was necessary for innovation and menu creation. That is why in 2014, he joined Monkey Bar in Delhi, where he was introduced to a multi-cuisine kitchen. There, he not only learned about classic dishes but also discovered the world of modern and contemporary food.

Procurement of ingredients, ideation, preparation, and personal experiences inspire him to infuse new meaning into food. "It could be through imagery, colors, feelings, or textures that ignite my imagination and convey a story through the dish," he says.

He believes that every customer who walks into a restaurant is unique and has different expectations and that flexibility and effective communication are key to understanding each customer's needs. "Being knowledgeable about the menu and providing accurate information to customers is crucial for meeting their expectations," he says. This seasoned chef takes his inspiration from India's rich culinary heritage and traditional kitchens and also from international chefs such as Marco Pierre White, Jock Zonfrillo, Dan Barber and others.

Mudi joined one8 recently to head the kitchen management and kitchen operations at the pan-India level. Up until now, his focus at the company has been on familiarizing himself with the current branches of one8, including the upcoming openings in Bangalore and Gurgaon. "I am excited to contribute my ideas to the menu while considering the nature and concept of one8, which already maintains a high standard. I will strive to be equally innovative and uphold the brand's excellence," he says.

He is also a member of the Young Chefs Association which is a forum that aims to promote and nurture the finest produce from India exclusively and present it to the world.