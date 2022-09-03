Bollywood Wives, Kasauli And Akshay Kumar: What To Watch

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Those weekend meet ups we spend so much time planning at times get cancelled, leading to quite a lot of disappointment. Which is why it's important to have a semi-back up plan ready for all situations. So if you find yourself spending more time indoors this weekend, we suggest you can check out any or all of these movies and series that shall be available on OTT.

YouTube Akshay Kumar

Cuttputlli (Disney+ Hotstar)

After a long time, one will get to see Akshay Kumar in a thriller, something we hope he does more often. Following in the trend of serial killer films which seem to be meeting with regular success on OTT, Akshay Kumar is a police officer trying to catch a serial killer in Kasauli. The killer brutally murders his victims and they are discovered in public places, sending the residents into panic mode. No matter what the police does, things don't seem to be turning in their favour. A remake of the Tamil film Ratsasan, it also stars Rakul Preet Singh.

Life By Ella (Apple TV+)

This series is about Ella, a 13-year-old who has recently recovered from cancer. After her last round of chemotherapy, Ella decides that she shall conquer all her fears and live life to the fullest. Going for all sorts of adventures, which she would never do before, she also tells her friends to do the same. It shows that we need to appreciate the fact that we are alive, through the lens of a teenage girl who has just discovered a new way of living her life after undergoing a lot of suffering.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 (Netflix)

Two years after Season 1, we get to be part of the lives of these Bollywood wives once again. The curiosity to know what is going on in other people's lives is an integral human trait, and when it's about the fancy lives of Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Khan, there seems to be a lot of interest. But what makes this particular series even more interesting are the cameos by various industry insiders such as Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Jackie Shroff, Bobby Deol, Arjun Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar.