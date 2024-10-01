When hard rock icons Led Zeppelin announced their nearly three-decade reunion in 2007, the concert website crashed as soon as a million fans tried to purchase the less than 20,000 available tickets. In India, such a craze had not been witnessed in decades. However, it is no longer the case.

On September 22, due to the concert's growing popularity, all of the available tickets sold out on the BookMyShow website in less than an hour. Although around 1.3 crore individuals visited the booking website, there were only about 1.5 lakh tickets available. Tickets for the show were priced between Rs 2,500 to Rs 35,000. The band announced that they will be doing another concert in Mumbai on January 21 as the demand for the show grew.

A similar level of public demand was observed for the Diljit Doshan event, which was scheduled for October of this year. The singer revealed on Instagram that she will be performing twice in Delhi, along with additional dates in Mumbai and Jaipur. All things considered, this suggests that demand for the going out category is rising. According to a research by consulting firm EY titled "The Music Creator Economy—The Rise of Music Publishing in India 2023," music provides around 6 percent of the Indian Media & Entertainment industry's annual earnings, or Rs 12,000 crore.

Particularly among Gen Z and millennials in India, artists such as Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, and Coldplay are in high demand. Furthermore, according to FICCI-EY data, the organized live events business rose by 20% in 2023, surpassing pre-pandemic revenue figures with Rs 8,800 crore.