Prime Minister Modi has delivered his 10th consecutive Independence Day address. This is also his last before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. A mood of anticipation surrounds the annual showpiece event that he has used to present his government's report card and unveil flagship schemes.

There is a view that the Prime Minister may choose to chart the country's journey on his watch in various sectors since 2014 and outline his vision for the years ahead, something he has done in previous addresses as well. During his speech he addressed the youth of the country. "There are endless opportunities in India. There is no dearth for opportunities in our country. The country has the ability to provide endless opportunities", he said. Some of the key sectors Modi highlighted in his speech are:

1. Science

"India is moving ahead with multiple capabilities toward modernisation. From renewable energy to hydrogen energy, India is moving forward. While our capability in space is rising, we are swiftly finding success in deep-sea missions," Modi said. He added that from increased internet penetration across villages to quantum computers, India is moving ahead. The prime minister also said that girls are taking up science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects more than boys across the country. Meanwhile, India is also getting ready for a deep sea mission, dubbed Samundrayaan. The ambitious mission aims to explore the deep ocean and its resources, and will take three personnel to a depth of 6000 meters in a submersible vehicle.

2. Economy

The Prime Minister also gave his citizens a 'Modi Guarantee'. "India will become the 3rd largest global economy in the next 5 years," he said. He further added, "It is 'Modi's guarantee' that India will become the 3rd largest global economy in the next 5 years". Modi also spoke about the current economic state of the country which affects its people. He said, "As we import goods from across the world, we also import Inflation. However we have ensured that there is minimal effect of inflation on people."

3. Small Artisans and MSMEs

Modi announced the launch of the Vishwakarma Yojana with an initial spending of Rs. 13,000 to Rs. 15,000 crore in the next month for those with traditional skills. Addressing the country form the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said, "The government will launch Vishwakarma scheme with an allocation of Rs. 13,000 to Rs. 15,000 crore in the next month for those with traditional skills." The scheme was announced in the Budget 2023 and aims to improve the quality, scale and reach of products and services of artisans and craftspeople and to integrate them with the domestic and global value chain. This would result in the economic empowerment of such workers, especially those belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Communities, Women, Transgender and other weaker sections of society.

4. Agriculture

Modi also stressed on judicious use of water in farm fields."India is progressing fast. Today natural farming is also the path of self-reliance," he said."... Nano fertiliser factories in the country have brought new hopes. But natural farming, chemical-free farming can give strength to self-reliance," he added.India has become self-reliant in foodgrains, Modi said, and added, "Can we outsource to meet the food security requirement of other countries?". "It is the responsibility and efforts of the government to ensure water reaches every farm field. But we need to move ahead saving water by adopting 'per drop more crop'. This should echo from our farm fields," he said. Further, Modi said millets -- grown by small farmers and in small fields -- are part of India's rich heritage. The country needs to be proud as the world is coming forward to celebrate the International Year of Millets in 2023.

India's rising global stature, new energy and purpose in pushing forward the country's development journey and increasing self-confidence of its population have been among the key themes of his speeches that have also highlighted the country's embrace of firm security and foreign policy doctrines guided solely by the national interest.