The 22-year-old Jannat Zubair Rahmani, is a renowned actress, singer, and social media influencer with a fan following of over 50 million across social platforms. Her journey in the limelight began at a young age, where her prodigious talent shone brightly. Jannat made her debut in the television series "Dill Mill Gayye" (2009) marking her career in films. However, it was her captivating portrayal of 'Phulwa' in the popular TV show "Phulwa" that thrust her into the spotlight, earning her both stardom and critical acclaim.

In addition to her acting prowess, Jannat ventured into content creation on YouTube and Instagram, sharing insights into her lifestyle and diverse interests, forging even deeper connections with her ardent fan base. We recently had an opportunity to interact with the star and were intrigued by her take on diversification in films. Even in the talent that is now cast non films are not just actors but individuals who have aced the social media game and are well known influencers. Zubair shared, "I think it's great to see everybody achieving so much. And you know, I've always said that there was a time where people had talent but they had no place to showcase it. And now through social media with the help of really long video formats, short video formats, people are not relying on connections, they can actually showcase what they are capable of and it's totally on them. I just feel very, very happy to be a part of this community and to be able to showcase what I can through my videos and influence people."

However, as an individual who has been under the spotlight for most of her life. Zubair emphasised on the importance of using the power to influence correctly. "You just have to use it in the right way. That is very important. Otherwise, you will feel overwhelmed by the pressure," she said. As for her deep connections with fans that has drawn her a huge digital following, the star is ever grateful for the love and affection that comes her way. "I always say this, that these guys have been my constant supporters, They've loved me. They keep shouting their support, their love, They always have my back. Guys, I love you so much and thank you for always being there and I will make sure to make you guys proud," she concluded.