The Discoverer: Ashok Vashist, Founder and CEO, WTiCabs Growing up as the son of an Indian Navy officer, Vashist was fortunate to be surrounded by the sea from an early age and had sailing and swimming be part of his childhood

By Punita Sabharwal

Entrepreneur India

Ashok Vashist, Founder and CEO, WTiCabs

Like the calm surface of the sea despite the chaos beneath, as an entrepreneur, Ashok Vashist, Founder and CEO, WTiCabs strives to maintain composure and resilience in the face of adversity, always moving forward like the unyielding waves on the shore. Here's the man sharing his experiences.

What got you into scuba diving in the first place?

Growing up as the son of an Indian Navy officer, I was fortunate to be surrounded by the sea from an early age. Sailing and swimming were part of my childhood, naturally drawing me towards diving as I got older. This proximity to the ocean sparked my interest in exploring its depths.

How often do you go scuba diving? Any favorite diving spots?

Due to the demands of running a business and the distances involved, I manage to go diving about once every two years. It's not as often as I'd like, but I make each trip count. Some of my favorite spots include the Andamans and Lakshadweep in India, as well as international destinations like the Maldives, Phuket, Phi Phi Island, and Bali. Each location offers unique underwater landscapes and marine life.

A diving spot you have on your bucket list yet to be ticked?

My bucket list is extensive! I'm eager to explore the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, Silfra in Iceland for its crystal-clear waters, Sicily in Italy for its rich marine archaeology, Malta for its underwater caves, and the Canary Islands in Spain.

What have you learned about yourself through this practice?

Diving has taught me a profound lesson: whether in good times or challenging ones, you are ultimately alone. It's crucial to make the best use of your solitude, both underwater and in life. This realization has been invaluable in my personal growth and business approach.

What does your fitness regime look like?

I try to maintain a consistent routine of walking and swimming at least three times a week. It's important to stay active, especially with a busy schedule. As for diet, I aim to eat in moderation, though I must admit it's an area where I sometimes struggle with self-control.

Are there any similarities between being a diver and being an entrepreneur?

Absolutely. Both in diving and in entrepreneurship, you often find yourself in a position of solitude. As a diver, you're alone with your thoughts in the vast ocean. Similarly, as an entrepreneur, you frequently face decisions and challenges where you stand alone. However, both fields also teach you that there's always room for improvement and new achievements. Just as the ocean depths hold endless discoveries, the business world constantly offers opportunities for those willing to explore and excel.
Punita Sabharwal

Entrepreneur Staff

Managing Editor, Entrepreneur India

