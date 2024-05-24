Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

The Royal Fashionista: Raghavendra Rathore, Designer In his youth, Rathore journeyed seeking knowledge and experience. Later, he delved into New York's fashion scene for nearly a decade. Now, travel for him means rediscovering life and reconnecting with loved ones

By Punita Sabharwal

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Raghavendra Rathore, Designer

Raghavendra Rathore grew up in a home divided by strict Zenana traditions. "Upstairs, a sanctuary for women overseen by two strong figures, downstairs a hub of activity resembling a minister's office, bustling with cultural ceremonies and visitors. The contrast was striking: upstairs, a sensory feast of music, fragrances, and bustling commerce, like a backstage fashion show. This experience was eye-opening and would only deepen with time," reminisces Rathore.

In his youth, Rathore journeyed seeking knowledge and experience. Later, he delved into New York's fashion scene for nearly a decade. Now, travel for him means rediscovering life and reconnecting with loved ones. "I've found travel to catalyse creative stimulation, igniting fresh perspectives and inspiring new ideas," resonates Rathore. The Raghavendra Rathore brand caters to individuals who appreciate timeless elegance infused with a modern twist. The brand targets those who seek classic clothing styles but with a contemporary edge, blending tradition with innovation. The personalized interactions with clients give them an insight into their requirements which they imbibe to create bespoke products for them.

At Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur, they believe in the enduring appeal of classics. They encourage clients to invest in timeless heirloom pieces, be it clothing, custom fabrics, or personalised jewellery. Traditional designs, curated with the perfect colour palette for each occasion, never go out of style.

When asked about balancing creativity with business, Rathore says, "Creativity fuels innovation, which is not only essential for business growth but also the success of any idea or a concept. Both creativity and business acumen complement each other as important facets of any industry, creativity enhances problem-solving skills, adaptability, and agility—all of which are vital in the everevolving business landscape."

FACTS:

Retail Presence: 5 retail stores in the Country, One in Mumbai, One in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad & Kolkata.

Year of Inception - Launched in 1996 but has a heritage Rajput Legacy of over 800 years
Punita Sabharwal

Entrepreneur Staff

Managing Editor, Entrepreneur India

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

How to Break Free From the Cycle of Overthinking and Master Your Mind

Discover the true cost of negative thought loops — and practical strategies for nipping rumination in the bud.

By Aytekin Tank
Side Hustle

These Brothers Had 'No Income' When They Started a 'Low-Risk, High-Reward' Side Hustle to Chase a Big Dream — Now They've Surpassed $50 Million in Revenue

Sam Lewkowict, co-founder and CEO of men's grooming brand Black Wolf Nation, knows what it takes to harness the power of side gig for success.

By Amanda Breen
Growth Strategies

AI Agents Startup Secures $4M to Revolutionize Customer Onboarding & Retention

Under the leadership of Gaurav Aggarwal and Anuja Verma, Truva AI has created an innovative solution for customer onboarding and retention, leveraging sophisticated AI agents.

By Ramesh Swamy
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Gurugram-based Wealth Management Firm Finvolve Closes Maiden INR 100 Cr Fund, Launches Two New Funds

Finvolve also announced the launch of two new funds, pre-seed Accelerator Fund and Scale Fund, including a GIFT city, with an investment capacity of around INR 500 crore to widen its investment spectrum: Accelerator, Seed, and Scale.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

The Practical Teacher: Acharya Prashant

IIT Delhi, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Symbiosis, Institute of Management Technology - these were some of the places where he was engaging with the students. Traveling to several institutes in different cities, and teaching a new concept was hectic and challenging

By Entrepreneur Staff