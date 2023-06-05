With climate-related issues affecting the world, and the built environment being one of the most impactful causes of carbon emissions, sustainability must be integrated into all growth strategies. Even the corporate sector needs to channel its resources for a greener and more sustainable way of living.

As we approach another World Environment Day, it is important to note that the state of our earth is far from good. We are in the 11th hour and in dire need to address it. Gone are the days when we could blame the past for taking zero accountability. With climate-related issues affecting the world, and the built environment being one of the most impactful causes of carbon emissions, sustainability must be integrated into all growth strategies. Even the corporate sector needs to channel its resources for a greener and more sustainable way of living.

A fundamental step to embracing sustainability is constantly measuring and improving the sustainability metrics of products and operations. Ensuring that we operate through a climate-resilient value chain while staying focussed on our net zero goals, supported through technology and innovative practice. On the same, Aun Abdullah, ESG Leader at Lodha Shared, "Preserving and rejuvenating biodiversity is a key aspect. By incorporating sustainability into our projects, we at Lodha demonstrate its commitment to creating not just luxurious developments but also environmentally responsible and socially inclusive communities." Here are four other such companies working towards protecting the environment through their innovations.

1.Log9 Materials

Log9 Materials is an indigenous deep-tech start-up that is redefining the EV industry's standards in the fight against climate change. Log9 was founded in 2015 in India by three forward-thinking young technologists: Dr Akshay Singhal, Kartik Hajela and Pankaj Sharma. Driven by innovation, Log9 has amassed 35 industry-defining patents that attest to the organization's first principle thinking. Fuelled by its innate capability around nanomaterials, Log9 Materials can offer batteries that can be charged 9x faster, can last 9x longer and offer 9x higher performance and safety

2. Etrio

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Hyderabad, Etrio is a renowned EV-maker that works with the vision to lead cargo fleet electrification. Etrio is transforming the environment, lives, and businesses and driving EV adoption at scale in the country – while focusing on providing best-in-class products, services, and solutions catering to India's burgeoning cargo and logistics sector. Etrio's product range encompasses a broad spectrum of commercial electric vehicles comprising three and four-wheelers catering to payloads between 500 kg to 700 kg.

3. Metastable Materials

Founded in October 2021, Metastable Materials is a Bengaluru-based urban mining startup working on providing environment-friendly solutions for reducing the batteries' overall life-cycle cost, to ensure that the everyday applications of LiBs such as electric vehicles (EVs) become more affordable for the masses. The startup is pioneering a first-of-its-kind, chemical-free technology and system for 'mining' that in a sustainable and eco-friendly manner can extract a wide range of materials from lithium-ion batteries, including materials such as copper, aluminium, cobalt, nickel, lithium etc, with more than 90% recovery rate.

4. Devidayal Solar Solutions

Devidayal Solar Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is India's pioneering renewable energy brand that focuses on developing and selling innovative solutions in the renewable energy space. The company is supported by the powering livelihoods initiative, jointly run by CEEW and Villgro Innovation Foundation. DD Solar collaborates with others and leverages technology to conceive and implement projects wherein renewable energy becomes an enabler to improve the lives of the people sustainably.