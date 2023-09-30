Social media star, Yashraj Mukhate is well known for composing quirky remixes that go viral in minutes. His initial breakthrough came by synchronizing rap beats to a scene featured in the television soap opera, "Saath Nibhaana Saathiya" in August 2020 famously known as "Rasode mein Kaun tha" and since then has garnered over 7.7M followers across social media platforms.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Social media star, Yashraj Mukhate is well known for composing quirky remixes that go viral in minutes. His initial breakthrough came by synchronizing rap beats to a scene featured in the television soap opera, "Saath Nibhaana Saathiya" in August 2020 famously known as "Rasode mein Kaun tha" and since then has garnered over 7.7M followers across social media platforms.We recently had the opportunity to chat with the musician and ask him what are some of his favorite or most used apps. The following are listed in order of his preference.

1. Moises

His first app on the list can not be a surprise. "As a musician, I find immense creative joy in harnessing the power of the Moises app. This innovative tool allows me to deconstruct songs into five distinct tracks, unveiling a new realm of possibilities," he said. He explained how the app helps him, "By dissecting melodies, vocals, and instruments, I shape unique harmonies and experiment with novel arrangements, pushing the boundaries of my musical expression. Moises empowers me to craft a symphony of soundscapes, transforming my compositions into captivating sonic journeys."

2. Prequel

The second app on his list is one common for social media creators. "Prequel app has become my ultimate companion for crafting captivating visuals. With its array of editing tools, I effortlessly enhance my pictures to tell compelling stories. From vintage-inspired filters to precise adjustments, Prequel empowers me to evoke the perfect mood and aesthetics, ensuring each image resonates deeply with my audience. With every click, I transform ordinary snapshots into extraordinary works of visual art," he said.

3. InShot

His quick fix is the InShot app. "It stands as my go-to resource for video editing prowess. Seamlessly merging functionality and simplicity, it empowers me to weave together clips, music, and effects into captivating narratives. With its intuitive interface, I effortlessly trim, transition, and enhance my videos, ensuring a polished and professional outcome," he said. "InShot fuels my creative vision, transforming raw footage into visually engaging stories that captivate and resonate with my audience," he added.

4. Microsoft To Do

His last app on the list is an app that lets him maintain his busy schedule and be on top of commitments. "The Microsoft To Do app has become my organisational cornerstone. Streamlining my chaotic schedule, it allows me to meticulously plan daily routines and compile comprehensive to-do lists. With its user-friendly interface, I effortlessly prioritise tasks, set reminders, and ensure no detail slips through the cracks. Microsoft To Do keeps me on track, transforming my aspirations into tangible achievements, all while maintaining a seamless workflow that fuels my creative journey," he concluded.