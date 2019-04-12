Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

1. India has got its first gaming unicorn. Dream11 has raised an investment of $60 million from Steadview Capital for an undisclosed stake, taking its valuation to over $1 billion.

2. With the vision of tapping the global market, mobile marketing platform CleverTap has raised $26 million in a round of equity financing led by Sequoia Capital.

3. Binny Bansal gets on board with Sigtuple. The healthtech startup has raised $16 Mn in its Series C funding round led by Trusted Insights, Flipkart Co-Founder and others.

4. Colive is coming to Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune. The Bengaluru-based co-living startup has raised $9.2 Million in its Series A funding round to expand its services.