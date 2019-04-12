Funding Friday: India Gets a Gaming Unicorn & Binny Bansal's Latest Investment

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds

learn more about Aastha Singal

By Aastha Singal

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

1. India has got its first gaming unicorn. Dream11 has raised an investment of $60 million from Steadview Capital for an undisclosed stake, taking its valuation to over $1 billion.

2. With the vision of tapping the global market, mobile marketing platform CleverTap has raised $26 million in a round of equity financing led by Sequoia Capital.

3. Binny Bansal gets on board with Sigtuple. The healthtech startup has raised $16 Mn in its Series C funding round led by Trusted Insights, Flipkart Co-Founder and others.

4. Colive is coming to Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune. The Bengaluru-based co-living startup has raised $9.2 Million in its Series A funding round to expand its services.

Here's the "news that entrepreneurs can use". Know what's trending in the Indian business world in 60 seconds.
Aastha Singal

Entrepreneur Staff

Former Features Writer

A business journalist looking to find happiness in the world of startups, investments, MSMEs and more. Officially started her career as a news reporter for News World India, Aastha had short stints with NDTV and NewsX. A true optimist seeking to make a difference, she is a comic junkie who'd rather watch a typical Bollywood masala than a Hollywood blockbuster. 

Related Topics

News and Trends 4 Things to Know

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

Spark Efficient Project Management With These 3 Steps

Here's how you can give your project management efforts the jolt of energy they need.

By Gus Cicala

Leadership

5 Insider Tips for Improving Your Confidence as a Public Speaker

Presenting publicly can be a nerve-wracking experience. Here are five key tips to help you boost your confidence.

By Andres Tovar

Real Estate

How to Create a $1 Million Real Estate Portfolio

Getting into real estate investing is a natural progression for many entrepreneurs as the current market is one of the best for securing your money's value.

By Sean Boyle

Living

21 Productive Things to Do During Your Commute

How to use this frustrating "wasted time" to get smarter, more focused and re-energized.

By John Rampton

Technology

Up, Up And Away: Inside India's First Private Space-Tech Company

In the beginning, investors did not believe that a 24-year-old could form a space company in India.

By Kabir Singh Bhandari

Leadership

5 Steps to Communicate Like a Boss

Here are five tips leaders can use to improve their communication skills.

By Chris Mayfield