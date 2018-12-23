Week Wrap Up: From Anand Mahindra Proud Tweet to Binny Bansal's New Plan, Here's All You Need to Know Stay tuned to get every day updates in 80 seconds

Jugaad Technology

Anand Mahindra is impressed by India's jugaad technology. A Ladakh institute has converted an old car into roof of a house, leaving the viewers stunned.

Weird Connections

Forget humans, seems like Alexa is befriending the birds too. In a bizarre incident, an African Grey parrot named Rocco, has been caught placing shopping orders via his owner's Amazon Alexa.

Victorious Sindhu

Despite losing 7 odd finals since her last title win, the badminton champion didn't let go of her passionate pursuit and ended up victorious. Her thirst for victory is something to learn from.

Blippar's Uncertain Fate

In a shocking news, the renowned augmented reality app, Blippar collapsed into administration this week. The tech entrepreneur Dan Wagner is reportedly considering a bid to buy parts of the startup.

Funding Victor

Swiggy has won over the funding game. The foodtech startup has raised staggering $1 billion in a Series H round of funding from Naspers, Tencent & Hillhouse Capital.

Big Investments

Binny Bansal makes his largest angel investment. The Flipkart co-founder is reportedly making a $25 million investment in an insurance startup called Acko.

Here's the "news that entrepreneurs can use". Know what's trending in the Indian business world in 80 seconds.

