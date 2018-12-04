You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

1. World's first Blockchain phone is finally here. Developed by Israel-based Sirin labs, Finney has a cryptocurrency wallet which slides out from the back of the device.

2. Forget self-driving cars, Amazon moves towards self-driving toys. The e-commerce giant has announced an autonomous toy car which can be programmed to drive itself via a technique called reinforcement learning.

3. Tumblr makes a move to eradicate porn-related communities on its platform. The blogging site will permanently ban adult content with effect from December 17th.

4. OnePlus has high hopes from artificial intelligence and machine learning. To fully leverage the technologies, the smartphone maker is opening its first R&D centre in India at Hyderabad.