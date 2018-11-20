You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

1. Xiaomi sets a new world record. The Chinese mobile maker has opened over 500 retail stores in the rural parts of India in one single day.

2. Google is investing $690 million in building a new data centre in Denmark and will pursue new green investment opportunities in the country.

3. Instagram's drive against fake engagement is now on. The photo sharing platform begins a purge to systematically eliminate fake followers, likes and comments that users may have purchased.

4. Now make Skype calls with your Echo devices. Amazon has added Skype calling to its virtual assistant's activity list.

Here's the "news that entrepreneurs can use". Know what's trending in the Indian business world in 60 seconds.