#InvestmentSpecial: Here are 4 Tips for Entrepreneurs to Save Money

By
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

1. Fix a monthly saving amount. You can open a Recurring Deposit account, transfer a fixed amount to it every month and earn the interest too.

2. Done with traditional investment options? Try peer-to-peer lending. The method works perfectly for investors looking to earn higher returns on their investments.

3. Plan your expenses smartly to make sure you are not broke at the end of the month. These apps help in budgeting your money and populating the expenses automatically. (Mint, Walnut, Mint, Goodbudget)

4. Go credit debt free. Postponing the payment of your credit debt only adds to your payable interest. So never let unnecessary debt accumulate.

