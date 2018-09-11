Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

1. Aadhaar is not safe enough after all. A 3-month long investigation by Huffington Post has revealed that Aadhaar identity database has been compromised putting personal information of over 1 billion Indians at risk.



2. PepsiCo goes location-free. In a bid to retain talented employees, the beverage brand has decided to allow 10% of its Gurugram employees to handle global functions from anywhere in the country.



3. Paytm's loss could be WhatsApp's gain. WhatsApp is reportedly planning to hire former Paytm Vice-President Amit Lakhotia to head its payment entity which is in pipeline for a long time.



4. Google steps up its news game. For Android Go users, the tech giant has introduced four new features in Google news to help save data and work smoothly during poor internet connection.