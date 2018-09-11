Aadhar Software Suffers Data Breach & Google Upping Its News Game: 4 Things to Know Today Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.

By Nidhi Singh

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

1. Aadhaar is not safe enough after all. A 3-month long investigation by Huffington Post has revealed that Aadhaar identity database has been compromised putting personal information of over 1 billion Indians at risk.

2. PepsiCo goes location-free. In a bid to retain talented employees, the beverage brand has decided to allow 10% of its Gurugram employees to handle global functions from anywhere in the country.

3. Paytm's loss could be WhatsApp's gain. WhatsApp is reportedly planning to hire former Paytm Vice-President Amit Lakhotia to head its payment entity which is in pipeline for a long time.

4. Google steps up its news game. For Android Go users, the tech giant has introduced four new features in Google news to help save data and work smoothly during poor internet connection.

Here's the "news that entrepreneurs can use". Know what's trending in the Indian business world in 60 seconds.
Nidhi Singh

Former Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia-Pacific

A self confessed Bollywood Lover, Travel junkie and Food Evangelist.I like travelling and I believe it is very important to take ones mind off the daily monotony .

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

Cloud Kitchen Giant Rebel Foods Receives Funding From KKR

Rebel Foods was founded in 2011 and has grown to become the world's largest multi-brand cloud kitchen platform with a network of 450 cloud kitchens and more than 5,000 online restaurants in cities across India, the UAE, and the UK.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

'Now Accepting Applications': Elon Musk Is Opening a New Preschool in Texas Called Ad Astra. Here's How to Apply.

The school got an official permit last month to operate with as many as 21 students.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

I'm a Leadership Coach — Here's the One Mental Exercise Every CEO Needs to Try When They're Feeling Drained

Here's a simple, powerful exercise to help leaders refill their own "container" and cultivate self-care, resilience and compassion for themselves and others.

By Tugba Yanaz
News and Trends

AggLayer will Stand the Test of Time: Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon's New Quest

In early 2024, with the first essential components of the AggLayer being live, the only protocol connected to the network was the Polygon zkEVM with other chains set to 'plug into the AggLayer soon.'

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

Why Getting Health Insurance Early is a Smart Financial Move?

Having a health insurance plan at an early age is financially rewarding because it attracts lower premium charges, wider coverage benefits and easier approvals. They let you stack Claim Bonuses, claim tax benefits, and defend against increasingly popular lifestyle diseases.

By Anita Pandey