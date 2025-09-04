This comes after her earlier association with Secret Alchemist.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has taken another step in her entrepreneurial journey by joining menstrual and feminine healthcare brand ZOY as cofounder. This comes after her earlier association with Secret Alchemist.

Prabhu, known for her roles in cinema and streaming series such as The Family Man season two, has continued to expand her influence beyond acting. She has so far backed about 12 startups as either an investor or co-founder, reflecting her steady focus on business alongside her film career.

"This is not just about menstrual care, it's about rethinking women's health as a whole. I want women to feel empowered to make healthier choices about their bodies," she said.

ZOY positions itself as a wellness-driven alternative in a market heavily reliant on disposable plastic-based sanitary products. Its product line includes medicated sanitary napkins, herbal pads infused with seven herbs that are believed to ease menstrual discomfort, and a patented Snow Lotus Therapy Pad designed to regulate cycles and support PCOS management, the company said in a statement.

The company also provides sustainable options such as reusable menstrual cups and period underwear.

The brand plans to expand across India within two years through ecommerce and retail, alongside its Zoypreneur programme that empowers women to earn independently by promoting menstrual wellness in their communities.

According to Founder Maheshwari Moorthy, India's menstrual hygiene market is expected to touch USD 1.3 billion by 2030 at a 12 percent growth rate. ZOY aims to disrupt this space by offering health-conscious, sustainable alternatives to chemically processed products often linked to chronic discomfort, PCOS, and fertility concerns.

The brand competes with established FMCG players such as Whisper, Stayfree and Sofy, along with new-age D2C players like Nua, Carmesi and Pee Safe.