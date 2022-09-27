AdCount Technologies Pvt Ltd, Parent Company Of SupplyNote, Acquires Posify

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

SupplyNote, a business-to-business (B2B) software-as-a-service provider that assists food and beverage (F&B) companies digitize and automate their supply chain and procurement, has integrated Posify solutions through an acquisition deal signed by its parent company AdCount Technologies pvt ltd. This allows SupplyNote to secure all of Posify's existing clients and further boost the goal of increasing its client base fourfold over the next fiscal year.

Company handout

"At SupplyNote we are excited to have acquired Posify solutions to refine our technology offerings to help our clients generate more revenue and build their business. The F&B industry typically has to endure huge losses due to inventory mismanagement since most outlets still use pen and paper to track and manage their inventory. There is no digital record of consumption, which leads to human errors. SupplyNote as a solution can help businesses cut down their cost of operations while helping them increase their profit margins by reducing losses caused due to mismanagement," said Kushang, co-founder and CEO, SupplyNote.

SupplyNote, is on a mission to digitise the food and beverage industry, connects outlets, service providers, and suppliers, allowing them to manage inventory, place orders, and uncover sales performance insights to strengthen their business. With the merger of Posify solutions, SupplyNote acquires Posify's intellectual property as well as the assistance of their skilled team, as per company statement.

Founded in 2019, by co-founders Kushang, Abhishek Verma, Nitin Prakash and Harshit Mittal, SupplyNote is a comprehensive SaaS e-commerce platform helping food businesses to scale.