After 10 Months Of Government's Ban, BGMI Is Back To India

The gaming app will be available for download in India on Google Play Store and Apple App Store after almost 10 months

Krafton, the creators of the popular game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), has revealed that the game will be making a comeback to Android and iOS platforms. The PUBG sibling will be available for download in India on Google Play Store and Apple App Store after almost 10 months. BGMI also faced a ban in India after a few months of its launch due to security issues.

Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton, Inc. India, has announced the relaunch of the BGMI and stated that, "We are highly grateful to the Indian authorities for allowing us to resume operations of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). We would like to extend our gratitude to our Indian gaming community for their support and patience over the past few months."

"At KRAFTON, Inc., we are deeply committed to the Indian gaming ecosystem. Our approach has always been India-first, which serves as the foundation of all our efforts," he added.

According to media reports, the ministry of electronics and information technology will soon issue an order to unblock the game from app stores. It is also noted that the authorities will monitor the game to ensure whether it is complied with India's rules.

Taking to the social media platform, Instagram, the company also ensured that its top priority is to ensure the safety and enjoyment of the players, adding that it believes in promoting responsible gaming to cultivate a healthier gaming culture where players can have fun while taking care of their overall well-being.

"We would like to express our deep appreciation and gratitude to the authorities for permitting us to restart the operations of BGMI. Krafton Inc. is a responsible South Korean organization that abides by the law and has put in place several measures to ensure compliance with all applicable regulations. We work tirelessly to ensure that India takes the lead in this domain by embracing innovative practices in collaboration with the gaming ecosystem to support, sustain and promote its growth," said Vibhor Kukreti, Head of Government Affairs at KRAFTON, Inc. India.

On July 8, 2022, the Indian government banned BGMI due to concerns over privacy and safety, resulting in removing the game from both Google Play Store and Apple App store.

Commenting on this much awaited comeback, founder and CEO of Nazara Technologies, Nitish Mittersain, said, "Krafton is a close partner of Nodwin/Nazara and we are delighted to see the return of BGMI in India. I am confident our teams will work together to create superlative experiences for the esports enthusiasts in the country."

Nauman Mulla, Co-Founder and COO, STAN also expressed excitement over this development and said, "We are thrilled to witness the resurgence of BGMI in India, poised to bring about a remarkable surge in the gaming industry. The dedicated fans of BGMI have been eagerly anticipating this news for quite some time. STAN, with its unwavering commitment, will be doubling down its efforts towards BGMI and is excited to bring in new features for the fans. With utmost confidence, we anticipate BGMI to successfully navigate through the three-month trial period, fostering a secure and wholesome gaming culture for its passionate fanbase."