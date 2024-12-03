Given the remarkable growth and adoption of AI in the Indian market and its population, we can anticipate that the Indian creative minds will surprise us with new innovations in 2025

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has revolutionized the way industries function, transforming both core operations and day to day tasks of businesses. In 2024, AI has become an integral part of every industry and business. Regardless of an industry's size, the common refrain in 2024 has been, "My company leveraged AI to streamline operations." From AI-powered healthcare diagnostic tools and smart agriculture solutions to AI-driven traffic management systems, automated financial services, personalized educational content, robotics in manufacturing, and smart city initiatives—AI was everywhere.

According to Statista, by the end of 2024, the AI market in India is expected to reach approximately USD 6.26 billion, with an anticipated annual growth rate of 28.63 per cent, leading to a market volume of USD 28.36 billion by 2030. Additionally, a recent report by BCG and the IT industry apex body Nasscom projects the market to hit approximately USD 17 billion by 2027.

What Industries Anticipate for 2025

Democratizing Education

Pearson's spokesperson says, "AI has emerged as a transformative force, fundamentally redesigning the landscape of education, learning, assessment, and skilling." They anticipate AI in 2025 will be a catalyst for democratizing education, enabling more interactive and contextualized learning experiences that transcend geographical and economic barriers.

By creating intelligent, responsive learning environments, AI could offer conversational practice, precise skill assessments, and customized learning pathways across diverse sectors and job roles, ensuring broader access to quality education, according to the spokesperson.

Personalized Customer Experiences

Ganesh Gopalan, Co-Founder & CEO of Gnani.ai, highlights, "2024 marked a transformative milestone in AI with advancements in Small Language Models (SLMs) and Speech-to-Speech Large Language Models (LLMs)." These innovations tackled industry challenges by providing targeted solutions and enabling greater accessibility in resource-constrained environments. Speech-to-Speech LLMs have revolutionized communication through real-time voice translation and interaction, breaking linguistic barriers.

For 2025, Gopalan envisions large-scale adoption of these technologies, enabling more personalized customer experiences, automated workflows, and significant cost efficiencies. He emphasizes, "AI will act as a bridge across cultures, geographies, and industries."

Smarter Virtual Shopping

Chirag Taneja, Co-founder of GoKwik, says 2024 has been a breakthrough year for AI in eCommerce, particularly Generative AI. Retail and eCommerce brands leveraged this technology to enhance shopping experiences, including predicting order cancellation risks and reducing losses in cash-driven India.

In 2025, Taneja expects AI to unify offline and online shopping, creating immersive, seamless experiences. "AI will delve deeper into personalization and predictive analytics, enabling smarter virtual shopping assistants, real-time recommendations, and improved supply chain efficiency," he states.

Convenient, Affordable Patient Care

Aditya Kandoi, CEO and Founder of Redcliffe Labs, sees AI driving critical innovations in healthcare. He highlights that 82 per cent of surveyed healthcare organizations in pharmacy and life sciences have adopted AI on a small scale, with 12 per cent integrating it into functional processes.

For 2025, Kandoi anticipates further enhancements in customization, turnaround times (TAT), and accuracy, addressing the shortage of medical professionals in India. He adds, "Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) has enhanced accessibility for patients, regardless of geography."

Real-Time Fraud Detection

Rishabh Goel, Co-founder and CEO of Credgenics, believes AI-based innovations will drive the next wave of transformation in fintech. By 2025, he says Generative AI is projected to add USD 200–340 billion annually to the global banking sector, primarily through productivity gains.

"AI will enable targeted solutions, personalized customer interactions, real-time fraud detection, and streamlined compliance," Goel shares, positioning AI as critical for growth and long-term value creation in the financial industry.

These are some of the outlooks we could witness in 2025. However, given the remarkable growth and adoption of AI in the Indian market and its population, we can anticipate that the Indian creative minds will surprise us with new innovations in 2025—this is beyond doubt.