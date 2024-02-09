The startup aims to relieve up to nearly 700 hours* of cooking time spent by Indians in a year

upliance.ai, an AI-powered home appliance startup, announced it had raised a seed round of INR 34 crores at a valuation of INR 143 crores. The round was led by Khosla Ventures,

"We are extremely excited about having Khosla Ventures as partners. Their investment is a validation of both the potential of upliance.ai and the traction we have seen in the market. The Indian Government has been working extensively to support deep tech and hardware startups and we are proud to be a part of this nascent sunrise sector in India. We believe that upliance.ai can level Up young Indian homes and make a difference in a meaningful way to daily lives," shared Mahek Mody, co-founder and CEO, upliance.ai.

Founded by Mody and Mohit Sharma, upliance.ai's flagship product is the upliance, which comes preloaded with 500+ guided recipes on an eight-inch touchscreen. According to the company, the meals are cooked nearly hands-free in a Smart Jar. The Smart Jar comprises a blade, a thermal sensor and a heating element, and can perform over 16 cooking tasks including chopping, sautéing, blending, heating and steaming.

The startup aims to relieve up to nearly 700 hours* of cooking time spent by Indians in a year. Its proprietary technology 'UpAI' understands the details of cooking such as ingredients, quantity, and process.

"At Khosla Ventures, we invest early in bold and impactful ideas. Mahek and his team have built a product that early consumers love and has the potential to significantly change people's daily eating routines. We are also excited about the health benefits and AI integration capabilities possible with upliance.ai. These are the bold bets we like to take," shared Rajesh Swaminathan, Partner, Khosla Ventures.

In 2023, it closed its pre-seed round of INR 11 crores raised from Draper Associates, Rukam Capital, Rainmatter (a Zerodha Fund), and others.