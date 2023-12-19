Today's vehicles are safer, more efficient and connected thanks to the integration of AI in the automotive industry. With AI gradually transforming the automotive sector, the vehicles are becoming smarter

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Consumer demands today call for novel forms of mobility. Being innovative, environmentally friendly, electric, simple and automated are a few essentials of the new mobility models that are anticipated by consumers. Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the automotive sector is transforming the designing, production and operation of vehicles. Today's vehicles are safer, more efficient and connected thanks to the integration of AI in the automotive industry. With AI gradually transforming the automotive sector, the vehicles are becoming smarter. It also plays a crucial role in the development of automated functions as it has the ability to replicate human actions using data and algorithms.

AI APPLICATIONS IN THE AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY

Applications of AI technology are vast in automotive, from industrial robots to driverless vehicles, today, AI has brought about remarkable developments in vehicles.

SAFER MOBILITY

AI powered solutions can improve road safety to a large extent. Using cameras and sensors, enormous amounts of data can be processed by AI algorithms, that too in real time. This propels the ability to identify the environment and instant lifesaving decisions can be made. AI, thus significantly enhances safety on the road and reduces accidents. Connectivity further helps in improving the overall safety by interacting with other vehicles and the environment. It also has the ability to minimize distractions, comprehend driving patters and enhance user experience.

Today's vehicles are safer, more efficient and connected thanks to the integration of AI in the automotive industry.

DATA-DRIVEN

AI can further assist automakers in evaluating trends and customer preferences by analyzing massive amounts of data generated. This propels strategic decision-making. Real time threat detection is also possible with AI as it can recognize user patters and behaviors including irregularities. Vulnerability assessment, phishing detection and fraud prevention are all AI driven.

PREDICTIVE MAINTENANCE

AI also helps in predictive maintenance and provides a foresight on when components need to be replaced. This can help in a more cost-effective, pre-emptive maintenance with lesser downtimes.

ENVIRONMENT CONSCIOUSNESS

With AI algorithms reducing emissions, optimizing fuel efficiency, and facilitating the development of sustainable vehicles, there is certainly a conscious move towards a sustainable future of mobility.

CUSTOMIZATION AND IMPROVED CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

Today's vehicles are equipped with AI-driven voice assistants and intuitive infotainment systems. An extension of the customer needs, AI further allows the companies to customize the vehicle to suit consumer preferences. It also helps bring down costs in all aspects, be it design, operation or manufacturing.

AI IN SMART MANUFACTURING

AI boosts productivity and has the ability to cut costs as it can build cars, optimize supply chain, have robots and COBOTS on the shop floor, and enhance performance with sensors, design, and post-production processes. AI can also be leveraged in data analytics, fleet management, and Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to enhance safety and connectivity.