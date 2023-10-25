All You Need To Know About Apple's 'Scary Fast' Event Apple recently announced the 'Scary Fast' event, scheduled for October 30 at 5:00 PM PT/5:30 AM IST. In the invite, the Apple logo morphs into an iconic Macintosh finder icon, indicating the possible announcement of new Macs. The pre-recorded, virtual event will be live-streamed on the company's official website, Apple TV, and social media channels.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Apple recently announced the 'Scary Fast' event, scheduled for October 30 at 5:00 PM PT/5:30 AM IST. In the invite, the Apple logo morphs into an iconic Macintosh finder icon, indicating the possible announcement of new Macs. The pre-recorded, virtual event will be live-streamed on the company's official website, Apple TV, and social media channels. According to the latest reports, Apple is expected to announce a refreshed version of the 24-inch iMac, possibly powered by an M2/M3 chip. Similarly, the company is speculated to announce the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros.

The upcoming Macs, despite featuring a new chip, are expected to look similar to their predecessors, with performance and efficiency gains being the key differences.These new chips also make the upcoming MacBook Pros the most powerful laptops that Apple has ever shipped. As Apple recently announced a new 15-inch MacBook Air based on the M2 chip, there might not be any new MacBook Air-related announcements. The Mac mini, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro refresh are said to be planned for a later date.There are no anticipated iPad-related announcements at the upcoming 'Scary Fast' event. Apple's plans for releasing iPads, such as the iPad Mini, iPad Air, and iPad 11th Generation, are supposedly scheduled for 2024.

Apple's year has been marked by numerous product launches, surpassing its previous annual releases. In June, the company introduced the latest operating systems for its devices, unveiled a new 15-inch MacBook Air, and introduced the Vision Pro, its inaugural spatial computer. Following that, at the Wonderlust event on September 12, the Cupertino-based tech giant revealed the iPhone 15 series along with the new Apple Watches.
