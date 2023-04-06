Amazon Lays Off Over 100 Employees From Its Gaming Division

Previously, Amazon had laid off 20,000 employees in January and 9,000 employees in March. The Jeff Bezos-led company has struggled with its gaming division and has released only two games- New World and Lost Ark.

learn more about Paromita Gupta

By Paromita Gupta

Freepik

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On Tuesday, Amazon.com Inc laid over 100 employees in its gaming division headed by Vice-President Christoph Hartmann. As conveyed through a memo, the employees at Prime Gaming, Game Growth and Amazon's San Diego studio were notified of the move.

"Our resources will be aligned to support our focus on content…Going forward, we will continue to invest in our internal development efforts, and our teams will continue to grow as our projects progress," read the memo by Hartmann. The e-commerce giant is working on reallocating workers to fit projects strategically.

Previously, Amazon had laid off 20,000 employees in January and 9,000 employees in March. The Jeff Bezos-led company has struggled with its gaming division and has released only two games- New World and Lost Ark.

Hartmann also shared that the New World team based in Irvine, California and Amazon Studio in Montreal will continue to expand. He further added that employees from the San Diego studio would continue to be invested in the pre-production of an unannounced game.

The company continues to prioritise its manpower and resources and cut costs amid a global economic crisis.
Paromita Gupta

Features Writer

Covering news and trends in FinTech, AI, Metaverse, and Wealth segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side.  

Related Topics

Amazon Layoffs News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Technology

India's First Surgical Robot Completes 100 Successful Surgeries In 6 Months

India's first and only Made-in-India surgical robot, SSI Mantra, recently achieved the significant milestone of 100 successful surgeries within six months of its commercial launch.

By Kabir Singh Bhandari

By Swadha Mishra

Leadership

5 Leadership Tactics You Should Borrow From a Legendary Vietnam War Hero

Strategies that fuel team success and are distilled from the remarkable service of Lt. Gen. Hal Moore.

By Christopher Myers

News and Trends

Zyod Raises $3.5 Million In Seed Funding

Zyod plans to use the funds to further strengthen the technology platform and team

By Teena Jose

News and Trends

82% gamers interested in Indian mythological games; 64% paying gamers make in-app purchases: Report

According to the report, average time spent per week was highest in mid-core games (3.4 hours/week), followed by hardcore and real money games (RMG) (3.3 hours/week)

By Entrepreneur Staff

News and Trends

Scam 2023: Inside The World Startup Convention Disaster

To many, the speaker line up for the World Startup Convention (WSC) which had been scheduled for March 24-26, 2023 at Greater Noida may have seemed too good to be true.

By Kabir Singh Bhandari