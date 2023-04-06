Amazon Lays Off Over 100 Employees From Its Gaming Division

Previously, Amazon had laid off 20,000 employees in January and 9,000 employees in March. The Jeff Bezos-led company has struggled with its gaming division and has released only two games- New World and Lost Ark.

On Tuesday, Amazon.com Inc laid over 100 employees in its gaming division headed by Vice-President Christoph Hartmann. As conveyed through a memo, the employees at Prime Gaming, Game Growth and Amazon's San Diego studio were notified of the move.

"Our resources will be aligned to support our focus on content…Going forward, we will continue to invest in our internal development efforts, and our teams will continue to grow as our projects progress," read the memo by Hartmann. The e-commerce giant is working on reallocating workers to fit projects strategically.

Hartmann also shared that the New World team based in Irvine, California and Amazon Studio in Montreal will continue to expand. He further added that employees from the San Diego studio would continue to be invested in the pre-production of an unannounced game.

The company continues to prioritise its manpower and resources and cut costs amid a global economic crisis.