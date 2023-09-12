With the funds, Mocaverse will work towards launching Moda ID, a non-transferrable NFT collection, which will allow users to develop their on-chain identities and participate in the Mocaverse ecosystem.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Animoca Brands, a metaverse and gaming venture capital firm, on Monday, announced it has raised USD 20 million to accelerate Mocaverse, the flagship membership NFT collection of 8,888 unique beings called 'The Mocas'.

We are pleased to announce that we have raised $20M of funding for @MocaverseNFT. The newly acquired capital will be used to advance the Mocaverse project, including product development, facilitating Web3 adoption, and securing partnerships.

For more:https://t.co/SZ93c7AxdV — Animoca Brands (@animocabrands) September 11, 2023

The funding round saw participation from CMCC Global, Kingsway Capital, Liberty City Ventures, GameFi Ventures, Aleksander Larsen (founder of Sky Mavis), Gabby Dizon (founder of Yield Guild Games), along with institutional investors such as Koda Capital. Animoca Brands' Yat Siu also participated in the round.

Mocaverse is focused on building tools to empower products in gaming, culture, and entertainment verticals; enabling users to create their own digital identity and collect reputation, earn and spend loyalty points.

"The new capital will be used to advance the Mocaverse project, including product development, facilitating Web3 adoption, and securing partnerships to expand the gaming, culture and entertainment ecosystem of Animoca Brands' portfolio of approximately 450 investments in Web3 companies and projects," read the official release.

With the funds, Mocaverse will work towards launching Moda ID, a non-transferrable NFT collection, which will allow users to develop their on-chain identities and participate in the Mocaverse ecosystem.