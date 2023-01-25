Apple Launches 'Today at Session' On Data Privacy Day

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

To celebrate the Data Privacy Day, Apple Inc. has launched a new set of educational resources designed to help users take control of their data.

The iPhone manufacturer in a blog said, "As threats to the privacy and security of personal information are on the rise, a new Today at Apple session will educate users on how they can safeguard their data. Apple has also partnered with Apple TV+ Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed in 'A Day in the Life of an Average Person's Data' to drive more awareness.

According to the blog post, the new feature will activate on January 28. Apple also demonstrated how the session will work along with how private data remains safe through a short film. A new 'Today at Apple' session, "Taking Charge of Your Privacy on iPhone," will explore features including Mail Privacy Protection, Safety Check, Location Services, and passkeys. In this session, attendees will learn how they can customize each feature based on their individual privacy preferences.This new 30-minute session will be available at all Apple Store locations around the world, and customers can now also sign up for Group Bookings and schedule a session for their group, organization, or class.

Speaking about the new initiative, Tim Cook tweeted that, "We believe privacy is a fundamental human right. We work tirelessly to build privacy into every product and feature from the ground up. This Data Privacy Day, we're also launching a new Today at Apple session to help users learn how to protect their data."

Privacy is built into all of Apple's products and services from the ground up, from the moment users open their devices to every time they use an app. Apple products and features include innovative privacy technologies designed to minimize how much user data anyone can access, read the blog.

"At Apple, we're focused on designing devices, features, and services that keep users in control of their personal data. Over the years we've integrated powerful privacy controls into our operating systems. This film and our new Today at Apple sessions will show users how they can take advantage of some of the features we offer, and understand how privacy is at the center of everything we do," said Erik Neuenschwander, Apple's director of User Privacy, in the blog.