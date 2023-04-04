Apple To Eliminate Small Number Of Jobs In Its Corporate Retail Teams: Report

By Teena Jose

Apple Inc is eliminating a small number of roles within its corporate retail teams, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

It's currently not clear how many people will be affected, but according to Bloomberg, the number is likely very small, and both outlets said that, internally, the company is pitching it as a way to improve its operations rather than as a cost cutting measure.

The report further noted that the jobs Apple's cutting are in the division that handles building and upkeep for its retail stores, and affected employees have been told that they have until the end of the week to apply for other positions at the company. Apple is offering up to four months of severance pay for those that aren't able to stay.

According to sources cited in the report, employees on these teams will have the chance to reapply for other jobs at Apple. In addition, those who don't get a new role in the company will get up to four months of pay. Some management positions are also reportedly being eliminated. Unsurprisingly, Apple declined to comment on the situation.

As per the previous reports available, the company had also said in a statement that it would continue hiring but at a slower pace due to the current economic environment.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

