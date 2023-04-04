Apple To Eliminate Small Number Of Jobs In Its Corporate Retail Teams: Report

The report further noted that the jobs Apple's cutting is in the division that handles building and upkeep for its retail stores, and affected employees have been told that they have until the end of the week to apply for other positions at the company

Apple Inc is eliminating a small number of roles within its corporate retail teams, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

It's currently not clear how many people will be affected, but according to Bloomberg, the number is likely very small, and both outlets said that, internally, the company is pitching it as a way to improve its operations rather than as a cost cutting measure.

The report further noted that the jobs Apple's cutting are in the division that handles building and upkeep for its retail stores, and affected employees have been told that they have until the end of the week to apply for other positions at the company. Apple is offering up to four months of severance pay for those that aren't able to stay.

As per the previous reports available, the company had also said in a statement that it would continue hiring but at a slower pace due to the current economic environment.