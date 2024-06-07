The future of fintech in the current times seems to be a very bright and positive prospect, simply because of the size of the market that is yet to be penetrated

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Technology is driving a profound transformation in fintech, revolutionizing how we manage regulatory risks, compliance, lending, wealth management, and insurtech. Traditional systems are being replaced by digital records, fostering greater innovation in the field.

And financial institutions and systems have benefited extensively from the advancements in technology. Read more