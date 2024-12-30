The year 2024 has been marked by innovation, growth and resilience and the industry is optimistic about the growth of the Indian passenger vehicle market in 2025

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The automobile industry has been one of the strongest pillars of how well the economy is performing. The sector plays a key role in both macroeconomic expansion and technological advancement. The year 2024 has been marked by innovation, growth and resilience and the industry is optimistic about the growth of the Indian passenger vehicle market in 2025.

"As we head towards 2025, we are optimistic about the growth of the Indian passenger vehicle market. Tata Motors is in a strong position to make the most of key shifts in the industry, from the growing demand for greener, emission-friendly powertrains to safer cars and SUVs. Our goal is to build on our momentum, grow our market share, and bring exciting new SUVs to our expanding portfolio. Furthermore, in the EV space, we are focused on strengthening our leadership while tapping into the rising opportunities. At the same time, we will stay committed to enhancing customer satisfaction and delivering an exceptional experience at every touchpoint of their journey with us," said Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.

Tata Motors started the year 2024 by introducing made-in-India advanced pure EV architecture with the introduction of Acti.ev, introducing Punch.ev as the first vehicle underpinned by it. "To strengthen our portfolio, in August, we launched India's first SUV Coupe in the form of the Curvv.ev shortly followed by its ICE counterpart, with the former addressing a critical barrier to EV adoption by achieving price parity with ICE vehicles. We also launched the Nexon CNG in line with our multi-powertrain strategy, which has yielded strong results this year, resulting in significant growth in CNGs, and consolidation of our market leadership position in EVs despite increasing competition. On the operations front, we increased our product capacity in line with our growth aspirations, by operationalizing the newly acquired Sanand plant in record time," Chandra added.

The year 2025 will be about new launches in the Indian automotive landscape as OEMs ramp up product portfolio and accelerate efforts to meet the evolving needs of Indian customers.

"Innovation, efficiency, sustainability remains our driving forces as we move ahead. This complements our strategy of bolstering our portfolio with a range of advanced and green BEV and ICE models across the Group's five aspirational brands – Volkswagen, Škoda, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini. We aim to introduce a variety of new products and action models, which will carry forward the excitement throughout next year, resonate with a wider range of customers, and align with India's 'Make-in-India' vision," said Piyush Arora, MD, & CEO of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India.

The year 2024 was a bridge year for Škoda Auto Volkswagen India, during which it strengthened its foundation. A major milestone in this journey was its debut into the highly sought-after sub-4-meter SUV segment with the Kylaq, engineered and made in India specifically for Indian car buyers.