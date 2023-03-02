Betterhalf Raises $8.5 Million In Series A Funding Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Betterhalf, marriage super app for urban, has raised $8.5 million in Series A unding round participated by FinSight Ventures (ex-Bumble investor) and other marquee investors including Mike Krieger, (co-founder of Instagram), Arash Ferdowsi, (co-founder of Dropbox) and many others. The other key investors, including Rebel Fund, Nurture Ventures, Leonis Investissement, Derek Callow (ex-CMO of Bumble), Scott Belsky (founder of Behance), Brendan O'Driscoll (ex-product head of Spotify), Manik Gupta (ex-CPO of Uber), Punit Soni (ex-CPO of Flipkart) and Ravish Naresh (co-founder and CEO of Khatabook) also invested in the round.

"It is our continued growth momentum across our offering is that Betterhalf's achieved its impressive growth in the market. Our razor focus in becoming the super app of matrimony and full stack tech-enabled wedding services will drive our next set of growth and would like to thank all our investors for being part of our growth journey. With positive cash flow and a super entrepreneurial styled team, we are poised to give an incredible super app experience," said Pawan Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Betterhalf.

Incepted in 2019, Betterhalf has recorded exceptional business growth with a 2 times jump in annual revenue in 6 months. As part of the record-high growth, Betterhalf has seen a 17% M-o-M growth; recording $2.5 million annualized revenue. The growth is further fuelled by a 3 times surge in the overall number of users in 9 months. The platform has also achieved more than 1 million users monthly active, claimed by the company in a statement.

"Betterhalf represents a breakthrough technology in matrimony space. The platform knows how to leverage technology to its ability in breaking the large problem and build robust solutions for scale especially full-stack tech-enabled wedding services makes us immensely confident. We look forward to partnering with Betterhalf in their continued growth and winning journey" Alexey Garyunov, general partner, FinSight Ventures.

Highly driven by technology, Betterhalf is claimed to be recognized as India's first and only matrimony app which helps urban Indians choose their life partner.