Binance Partners With the Brazilian Football Confederation To Launch NFTs

Holders of the NFT Season Pass will have access to Fanverse (a gamiflied platform launching in May), can avail lower Binance trading fees and get discounts on CBF Academy Management and Business Courses on Fanverse.

On Friday, Binance, one of the largest blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure providers, announced it had joined hands with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to launch the country's top professional league, Brasileirão Assaí's first-ever non-fungible tokens.

The NFTs were launched a day prior to the commencement of the 2023 Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, the 67th edition of the football competition, on April 14th.

"We believe crypto and blockchain are the future of money and the internet, bringing indisputable benefits to people, especially in developing countries. We are honored to partner with CBF, and we are sure that this historical launch will allow more Brazilians to feel closer to their clubs and learn about crypto, so that they can take advantage of what this technology has to offer," said Guilherme Nazar, Binance's country manager for Brazil.

Holders of the NFT Season Pass will have access to Fanverse (a gamiflied platform launching in May), can avail lower Binance trading fees and get discounts on CBF Academy Management and Business Courses on Fanverse. Users can take part in match predictions, voting polls, and other gamified experiences, where top performers can redeem benefits in the form of tickets, collectables, prizes, hospitality experiences, and more.

"During my term as leading manager of CBF, we seek to connect with all forms of interaction with the fans. And it would not be different in this partnership with Binance. Bringing technology, combined with the emotion of football, will give us even more options for approaching and engaging with new audiences and different fan profile," shared Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

Binance has been a vocal believer that "sports are a territory where crypto can contribute to connect people with their passions and idols in an easier way and offer a new source of income for clubs, athletes and institutions around the world."

Previously, it has partnered with the Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and is also a sponsor of Brasileirão Feminino Neoenergia, Brasileirão Feminino Binance A-2, Brasileirão Feminino Binance A-3, and Santos Futebol Clube.

The Changpeng Zhao-led venture also has a partnership with the football competition African Nations Cup, European football teams Porto, Lazio and FC Shakhtar Donetsk, and Formula 1 team Alpine.