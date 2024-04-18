The fund will provide much-needed financial support, mentorship, and a vast network of industry experts and investors in a variety of sectors, such as technology, healthcare, education, agriculture, and more, to companies in Tier II and III cities.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Investment platform BizDateUp Technologies has announced the launch of a Category I Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) worth INR 200 crore to foster innovation and entrepreneurship, emphasising on sectors promoting sustainability and social impact through technology utilisation.

Jeet Chandan, Co-founder of BizDateUp Technologies, said, "Our mission at BizDateUp has always been to catalyse innovation and drive socioeconomic growth through strategic investments and support for budding entrepreneurs."

As per the official release, the fund will provide startups in Tier II and III cities with much-needed capital infusions, mentorship, and access to a vast network of industry experts and investors. BizDateUp aims to support a diverse range of startups spanning various sectors, including technology, healthcare, education, agriculture, and more.

Chandan further emphasised that with the launch of our INR 200 crore Category I AIF Fund, we are reaffirming our dedication to empowering startups in Tier II and Tier III cities, unlocking their potential to become the next engines of growth and innovation in India.

Founded by Jeet Chandan and Meet Jain, BizDateUp funded over 25 startups, engaging with more than 1,000 active angel investors and achieving an average return of 3.5X in FY23–24.

Notable businesses that BizDateUp supports include Immersive Labz in Pune, ZEVO in New Delhi, and Passenger Drone Research Pvt. Ltd. in Nashik, among others, spanning SaaS, electric vehicles, logistics, agritech, and gaming.