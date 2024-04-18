You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

BizDateUp Technologies Launches INR 200 Cr Category I AIF for Startups in Tier II and III Cities The fund will provide much-needed financial support, mentorship, and a vast network of industry experts and investors in a variety of sectors, such as technology, healthcare, education, agriculture, and more, to companies in Tier II and III cities.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Jeet Chandan, Co-founder of BizDateUp Technologies/LinkedIn

Investment platform BizDateUp Technologies has announced the launch of a Category I Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) worth INR 200 crore to foster innovation and entrepreneurship, emphasising on sectors promoting sustainability and social impact through technology utilisation.

Jeet Chandan, Co-founder of BizDateUp Technologies, said, "Our mission at BizDateUp has always been to catalyse innovation and drive socioeconomic growth through strategic investments and support for budding entrepreneurs."

As per the official release, the fund will provide startups in Tier II and III cities with much-needed capital infusions, mentorship, and access to a vast network of industry experts and investors. BizDateUp aims to support a diverse range of startups spanning various sectors, including technology, healthcare, education, agriculture, and more.

Chandan further emphasised that with the launch of our INR 200 crore Category I AIF Fund, we are reaffirming our dedication to empowering startups in Tier II and Tier III cities, unlocking their potential to become the next engines of growth and innovation in India.

Founded by Jeet Chandan and Meet Jain, BizDateUp funded over 25 startups, engaging with more than 1,000 active angel investors and achieving an average return of 3.5X in FY23–24.

Notable businesses that BizDateUp supports include Immersive Labz in Pune, ZEVO in New Delhi, and Passenger Drone Research Pvt. Ltd. in Nashik, among others, spanning SaaS, electric vehicles, logistics, agritech, and gaming.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

ESG Consulting Startup Uniqus Consultech raises USD 10 Mn in Series B from Nexus Ventures and Sorin Investments

The Mumbai-based platform will use the fresh funds for scaling up existing solutions, the launch of adjacent service offerings and geographical markets, and continued investments in technology.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

As First Close, Inviga Healthcare Fund Secures USD 20 Mn

The Bengaluru-based fund aims to support healthcare and pharmaceutical/life science enterprises throughout the entire value chain.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

The Entrepreneur Who Made 'Avengers,' 'Game of Thrones' and 'Stranger Things' Sound as Awesome as They Look

Orfeas Boteas, the founder and CEO of Krotos, discusses his game-changing AI-powered sound design platform.

By Dan Bova
News and Trends

Nikhil Kamath's WTFund Invites Applications from April 15 from Young Entrepreneurs

The new sector-agnostic fund will offer a package including a non-dilutive grant of INR 20 lakh and will enable founders to retain full equity in their ventures.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Country Star Jelly Roll Sued By Local Band For Copyright Infringement, 'Harm' to Reputation

The band Jellyroll has been around since the 1980s.

By Emily Rella
Starting a Business

Watch Now: Tapping into Your Unconventional Thinking and Using It to Create a Million-Dollar Business

This husband-and-wife power duo is the founder of the fastest-growing direct-to-consumer kid's food brand in the U.S. Here's their advice to our subscribers.

By Entrepreneur Staff