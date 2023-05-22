Blackstone Acquires International Gemological Institute Blackstone will be aiming to expand the company's global footprint using its operational expertise, capabilities in technology, and global track record in building successful businesses

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Global private equity firm Blackstone has announced that it has acquired the International Gemological Institute (IGI) from Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart (Group) Co Ltd, a subsidiary of Fosun, and Roland Lorie, a member of the founding family, at an enterprise value of over $525 million.

The company is a global leader in independent certification of diamonds, gemstones, and jewellery, with a global footprint of 29 laboratories, including 18 in India, and 18 schools of gemology across 10 countries. Notably, IGI holds the distinction of being the world's first gemological laboratory to receive ISO accreditation for both natural and lab-grown diamonds. Additionally, since 2005, IGI has been at the forefront of certifying lab-grown diamonds, playing a pivotal role in establishing authenticity and standardization within this rapidly expanding industry according to a PTI report.

"IGI has spearheaded the certification of natural diamonds, lab-grown diamonds, and coloured stones, becoming a global market leader and providing confidence to manufacturers, retailers, and consumers around the world," IGI's senior managing director Mukesh Mehta reportedly said in a statement.

"Blackstone will be aiming to expand the company's global footprint using its operational expertise, capabilities in technology, and global track record in building successful businesses," Mehta further added.

"With nearly 50 years of successful operations since our company's inception, we are pleased to entrust Blackstone with taking IGI to the next stage of development. Under Blackstone's patronage, we intend to enhance our proximity to consumers and drive exponential business growth," said Roland Lorie, CEO, IGI.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Acquisitions News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
News and Trends

Impact Unicorn: Rightful Indian Legacy For G20

The forum represents the world largest economies, sets a common agenda on global issues, both economic and political, and involves Heads of States and various other political leaders and the country that presides the G20, has the potential opportunity to shape the vision for the Global Economy and Geopolitics

By Vineet Rai
Lifestyle

Meet the New Snac(k)ing

Happilo serves an exclusive range of nuts, dried fruits, organic seeds, dry roasted snacks, trail mixes, and festive gift hampers.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Lifestyle

Suniel Shetty On How He Handled Abuse From Restaurant Customers

"I would take all the brick bats that were thrown at me when a customer was drunk and didn't like something and take every shot on me when it came to the food not being right," Shetty had said.

By Kabir Singh Bhandari
Lifestyle

The Everevolving Entrepreneur

Currently, the brand has 2500+ distributors and 20+ exclusive showrooms across the country and is venturing into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, UAE, and a few African nations markets.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Lifestyle

4 Indian Content Creators Taking Over Cannes 2023

What has us excited the most is not only entrepreneur and influencer Masoom Minawala's much-awaited Cannes look but the four more Insta-celebrities that recently shocked their fans by sharing a reaction videos to their Cannes invite.

By Kavya Pillai
News and Trends

Tech Mahindra Partners With EarthID To Create Blueprint For Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) Powered Metaverse

The partnership is first-of-its-kind to safeguard user identities in metaverse environments from emerging threat vectors.

By Priya Kapoor