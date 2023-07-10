Bollywood Actor Parineeti Chopra Acquires Minority Stake In Clensta

The company's mission is to provide consumers with clean, effective and sustainable solutions that enhance their well-being while minimizing the carbon footprint

Actor Parineeti Chopra, has turned entrepreneur with her recent strategic investment by acquiring a significant minority stake in Clensta. This science-backed personal care brand that integrates nature with technology, is revolutionising the health and personal care industry with its affordable and innovative range of sustainable products.

"I am thrilled to announce a personal investment I've made in Clensta. I'm very excited to be a part of Clensta. Apart from revolutionising the personal care space in India with its innovative and sustainable range of products, Clensta is a brand that stands for attributes I personally endorse of being environmentally conscious, ethical and sustainable. I feel very strongly about treating our planet responsibly and am delighted that Clensta's range of products fulfil the promise of providing consumers a better way," said Parineeti Chopra, on her new venture.

The brand said that it integrates market-first natural extracts in their products, such as red aloe vera and plant-based egg protein, aligning their offerings with the values of integrating nature with technology. It also claims that the company's mission is to provide consumers with clean, effective and sustainable solutions that enhance their well-being while minimizing the carbon footprint.

"We are thrilled to have Parineeti join the Clensta team as a partner and investor. Her concern for the environment, drive for innovation makes her a perfect fit with Clensta. She understands our long-term vision to make sustainable, affordable and effective personal care solutions that are locally made for one and all, including our global customers. We look forward to taking Clensta to new heights with her support," said Puneet Gupta, founder, Clensta.

The Gurgaon-headquartered direct-to-consumer brand, Clensta International Private Limited, was founded in 2016 by Puneet Gupta. The company is a health and personal care brand that is said to combine the goodness of nature with science and innovation.