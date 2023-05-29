Bollywood Actor Tiger Shroff Invests In Revenant Esports The company plans to utilize the investment to bolster their esports rosters, content creators, and bootcamp infrastructure as well as invigorate their ambition of cementing

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff forayed into the Indian Esports industry with an investment of an undisclosed amount in Revenant Esports, an Indian esports team. The company plans to utilize the investment to bolster their esports rosters, content creators, and bootcamp infrastructure as well as invigorate their ambition of cementing.

"Revenant Esports is one of the biggest names of the Esports landscape in India and I am delighted to be a part of it. They have achieved commendable success in such a short span and with the gaming and Esports revolution taking the country by storm I am confident that Rohit's and my passion, knowledge, and vision will help us to achieve remarkable success and experience. Being an ardent gamer myself and having followed the industry closely, I also hope to use this association as a launchpad to more meaningful growth in the sector," said Tiger Shroff

Founded in 2020 by Rohit Naresh Jagasia, Revenant Esports aims to be the 'go-to' destination for casual gamers as well as pro gamers and to create an engaging ecosystem that enables all endemic, non-endemic and aspirational brands to use the power of esports for advertising and brand building.

"The entertainment industry starting to set foot in the world of gaming is massively beneficial to the industry as it helps spread awareness about its potential and importance among the not-so-informed Indian population. Tiger's massive fanbase and his zeal for gaming will accelerate our vision of creating an enriching and engaging ecosystem for our organization as well as for the Esports community as a whole," said Rohit Jagasia, CEO and founder, Revenant Esports.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Technology News and Trends Investments esports tiger shroff

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
News and Trends

Best Drivers, Top Cars, No Cancellations; Ola Launches Prime Plus Premium Service

According to a Twitter update, the service will go live for select customers in Bangalore

By Teena Jose
News and Trends

Rolls Royce To Cut Thousands Of Jobs: Report

As per reports, the luxury car manufacturer has hired consultants led by McKinsey & Co. to advise on the same

By Teena Jose
Starting a Business

5 Tips For Launching a Business While Keeping Your Day Job

Launching a business while holding down a 9-to-5 is no small feat. It's a common path for aspiring entrepreneurs, but it's not without its challenges.

By Nikita Fedorov
Productivity

6 Ways Successful Entrepreneurs Manage Their Time and Achieve a Work-Life Balance

Maintaining a healthy work-life balance as an entrepreneur is not a luxury; it's a necessity.

By Dario Markovic
Starting a Business

Honey, We Have a…Company! — 6 Tips for Running a Business With Your Romantic Partner

The unique challenges (and gifts!) in running a business with your romantic partner

By Kyle Hermans
Entrepreneurs

DealShare Founder Sourjyendu Medda On Apps He Can't Live Without

"I am just a little miffed that the next generation will never know the struggles we all had with cash, wallets, and change," he says

By S Shanthi