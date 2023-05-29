The company plans to utilize the investment to bolster their esports rosters, content creators, and bootcamp infrastructure as well as invigorate their ambition of cementing

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff forayed into the Indian Esports industry with an investment of an undisclosed amount in Revenant Esports, an Indian esports team. The company plans to utilize the investment to bolster their esports rosters, content creators, and bootcamp infrastructure as well as invigorate their ambition of cementing.

"Revenant Esports is one of the biggest names of the Esports landscape in India and I am delighted to be a part of it. They have achieved commendable success in such a short span and with the gaming and Esports revolution taking the country by storm I am confident that Rohit's and my passion, knowledge, and vision will help us to achieve remarkable success and experience. Being an ardent gamer myself and having followed the industry closely, I also hope to use this association as a launchpad to more meaningful growth in the sector," said Tiger Shroff

Founded in 2020 by Rohit Naresh Jagasia, Revenant Esports aims to be the 'go-to' destination for casual gamers as well as pro gamers and to create an engaging ecosystem that enables all endemic, non-endemic and aspirational brands to use the power of esports for advertising and brand building.

"The entertainment industry starting to set foot in the world of gaming is massively beneficial to the industry as it helps spread awareness about its potential and importance among the not-so-informed Indian population. Tiger's massive fanbase and his zeal for gaming will accelerate our vision of creating an enriching and engaging ecosystem for our organization as well as for the Esports community as a whole," said Rohit Jagasia, CEO and founder, Revenant Esports.