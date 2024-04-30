📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Bollywood Actress Esha Gupta Launches Fine-Dining and Lifestyle Restaurant in Madrid The restaurant promises a fusion of Mediterranean flavours, world cuisine, impeccable service, and a luxurious ambience.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta has now ventured into the culinary world with the launch of her fine-dining and lifestyle restaurant in Madrid, Casa Salesas.

Talking about her new venture, Esha said, "Launching a fine-dining restaurant in a global hotspot like Madrid is a dream come true. I've always been passionate about food and creating memorable dining experiences. This venture allows me to blend my love for hospitality with my creative vision."

Mid-May is when the restaurant is expected to open. The actress added that she is partnering with Mabel Hospitality, an international management firm under Mabel Capital, whose owners include tennis player Rafael Nadal. Tatel and Toto are two other restaurants in Madrid that are run by Mabel Hospitality.

Adding on her future plans for Casa Salesas, Esha said, "My dream is to bring Casa Salesas all over the world like they've done with TATEL and TOTÓ previously, and hopefully have it in India soon."
