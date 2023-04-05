Bowled.io Announces Partnership To Launch Games On Ronin

As a part of the partnership, all Bowled.io users will have access to the Ronin wallet and marketplace, enabling secure facilitation of transactions.

On Wednesday, Bowled.io, a Singapore-based social sports gamefi platform, announced it had been selected as one of the first five studios to have been selected to build and launch games on Ronin, an Ethereum Virtual Machine blockchain.

Launched by Sky Mavis, the brand behind Axie Infinity, Ronin is claimed to be the only blockchain proven to offer scaling of a single game to millions on a daily basis and has processed over USD 4 billion in NFT volume.

"Axie is a global digital nation where people come together to play, work, and make lifelong connections. Even though the gaming industry is expanding, the shelf life of even the most successful games are shrinking fast. At Bowled.io, we believe that sports have the power and appeal to attract and retain people across the globe. We are thrilled to be able to offer the Axie community a new gaming experience, while leveraging Ronin's infrastructure," shared Rahul Singh, Co-founder, Bowled.io.

As a part of the partnership, all Bowled.io users will have access to the Ronin wallet and marketplace, enabling secure facilitation of transactions.

"Bowled.io's highly talented team has a proven track record in the sports and gaming domains, working with brands such as McKinsey, Disney, Star Sports, and Facebook. Bowled.io and Axie Infinity share a mutual 360-degree approach to community activation. We are excited to welcome the Bowled community, which is predominantly mobile first, blockchain-friendly, and full of sports enthusiasts, and look forward to growing the Axie Universe together," told Kathleen Osgood, Head of Business Development at Sky Mavis about the partnership.

Bowled.io plans to expand its offerings to games beyond cricket, such as tennis, basketball, soccer, and combat sports. Additionally, it recently bagged funding worth USD3 million from industry leaders and investors, including Indian cricketing veteran Harsha Bhogle.