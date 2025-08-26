You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Brigade REAP, a Bengaluru-based Urban-tech accelerator, has unveiled its 18th cohort of startups.

The five companies, picked from more than 200 applicants, represent diverse areas including modular construction, heavy equipment logistics, clean energy, digital finance, and solar innovation technologies.

According to Brigade REAP, these companies were selected for their ability to solve pressing challenges in the built environment and urban development ecosystem. Through structured mentorship, the startups will receive guidance to strengthen business models, attract investments, and scale their operations.

"The ultimate aim of mentoring these startups by way of biannual cohorts is to integrate cutting-edge Urbantech into the real estate sector. These innovative startups that have indigenous technologies and vision to create forward-thinking solutions necessary to address the real estate sector's evolving challenges and opportunities. By mentoring this talent, we will be able to accelerate growth and set a benchmark for the future of urban tech and sustainability," Abhay Garg, Chief Mentor at Brigade REAP, said in a press statement.

The selected startups are:

RetailX: Modular construction platform helping brands scale with off-site build processes.

Fleeter: B2B marketplace for heavy equipment rentals, addressing payment and maintenance issues.

ACS Energy: Mumbai-based clean-tech firm offering UPI-enabled smart EV chargers via EVGrid AI.

Buttermoney: AI-powered mortgage platform guiding urban Indians in securing home loans.

Pavakah Energy: Developer of Quantum Dot solar paint that converts surfaces into energy assets.

RIU, Ontune AI, Strides Dynamic, Thekka CleanTech, and TitleWize were among the 17th cohort selected startups.