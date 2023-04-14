'Building and scaling a banking infrastructure platform'

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The world is in an era where one-tap payments have been competing fiercely against one-click payments, making Decentro the poster child of innovation. However, in the larger scheme of things, the financial world has revolved around legacy institutions and their processes for an astoundingly long time. The democratization that cloud infrastructure like AWS has brought to the world of the internet would eventually come to the world of financial services via multiple platforms. Decentro aspires to be one of those platforms where one could sign up as a company/developer, select the desired financial modules, play in the sandbox and launch the product or service with those APIs and SDKs within a few weeks. The offerings by Decentro have empowered over 300 companies across FinTech and banking space with its suite of products. The company has been involved in all the upcoming fixes, underlying iterations, and automatic updates without breaking any flow.

The founding team has always prided itself in positioning Decentro as a product-focused organization that relentlessly works towards delivering superior user experience for its customers. The effort in converting organic leads trickled down the route of consistency, optimization, and transparency with Decentro's audience. "Being a serial entrepreneur with more than 10 years of experience in the payments and banking space, I got time to reflect upon in tandem with something I often quote, 'Think in decades, and not in years'," said Rohit Taneja, founder and CEO, Decentro. Including meditation and workouts into his habits over the last decade has led Rohit to a personal win. No book, blog, or advice would prepare one for what is in store. However, the aim is to marvel at and contribute to the golden era of banking and the fintech space.

Being an organization incepted during the pandemic, the ethos of empowering thousands of businesses with a robust, reliable, and cost-effective banking infrastructure allowed the company to prepare for the inevitable digital-first future. Decentro was created to solve the long-standing infrastructural problem of the banking system and offer automated solutions for seamless financial flows. Two years in, the products have been able to achieve exactly that by enabling businesses to experience 10 times faster go-to-market timelines, reducing the initial expenditure as well as operational expenditure by more than 90 per cent, and considerably lowering their customer acquisition costs. Decentro has also created unique brand value, focused on a collaborative approach of enabling the fintech ecosystem from the ground up. For example, the company has partnered with some top banks, such as Yes Bank and ICICI Bank in India, to enable seamless API connectivity and a swift money flow.

"Ultimately, our platform enables experimentation and financial innovation at an unprecedented scale for fintech, enterprises, and big marketplaces. We are on a strong growth path within the $200 billion fintech opportunity in India that today is recognized as a strong hub of innovation and upgradation in the global financial services industry," Taneja concluded.

FACTS

Last Funding Type: Series A

Total Round: 2 Amount in Series A: $4.7 Mn

Year of inception: 2020

Number of employees: 50+