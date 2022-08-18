Cactus Venture Partners Raises INR 350 Crore In Maiden Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Cactus Venture Partners (CVP) has raised INR 350 crore in the initial close of its maiden funding round.

The fund will focus on investing primarily in cleantech, healthtech and B2B SaaS companies in India. The fund is in active discussions with several domestic and international institutional investors and anticipates the final close of its fund target of INR 750 crore by December 2022.

With a significant 15 per cent commitment from the General Partners, the fund plans on deploying this capital over the next three-four years.

"The CVP team is unique in bringing together a mix of founders, investors and operational experts to help startups that have crossed the PMF stage accelerate their growth journey. Very strongly driven by our core values, we are patient investors and impatient business builders. The fund's capital raise has proceeded at an exceptional pace, and we are grateful to the support received from our early LPs in India and internationally," said Anurag Goel, general partner, Cactus Venture Partners.

CVP has been investing in technology and direct-to-consumer (D2C) startups in the early growth stage since 2021. With this initial close, it aims to leverage complementary capabilities and capital to enable new-age purpose-driven companies to achieve their true potential.