According to an official statement, CapFort Ventures intends to invest in 40-plus startups over the next two years to support the growth of the Indian tech ecosystem

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

CapFort Ventures, a micro VC fund, has launched INR 200 crore India-focused tech fund spearheaded by industry leaders Abhimanyu Bisht, the former CEO of Venture Catalysts, and Kavit Sutariya, the founder of Hiraco Ventures and seasoned angel investor. According to an official statement, CapFort Ventures intends to invest in 40-plus startups over the next two years to support the growth of the Indian tech ecosystem.

"The introduction of our INR 200 crore India-focused tech fund is a strategic milestone for CapFort Ventures. At CapFort, we are forward looking; our objective is to provide not only financial support but also invaluable guidance and mentorship to help entrepreneurs turn their vision into reality. We are confident in our ability to identify ground-breaking tech startups and guide them towards sustainable growth," said Abhimanyu Bisht, general partner, CapFort Ventures.

The statement further added that CapFort Ventures aims to identify and invest in promising tech startups that possess the potential to transform and reshape the Indian technological landscape. With a focus on pre-Series A stage companies, the fund will invest in companies with valuations within INR 100 crore.

Moreover, the first close of the fund is expected to take place by the end of the year. A green shoe option of INR 100 crore is also available, in case of additional interest is received from investors. Also, the CapFort team expects that the majority of its capital will be sourced from domestic investors, with participation from institutional investors, family offices, and ultra HNIs.

"As the third-largest startup economy, India has demonstrated the potential to be a superpower in innovation and profitability. With the launch of our INR 200 crore tech-focused fund, we are excited to be part of this journey of skyrocketing growth and evolution. By investing in high-potential technology startups, we aim to help disruptive entrepreneurs push the envelope of technological innovation which drives India's next decade of growth," said Kavit Sutariya, general partner, CapFort Ventures.