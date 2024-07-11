Get All Access for $5/mo

CASHe Expands into Insurance Broking with Centcart Acquisition This acquisition, facilitated by Aeries Financial Technologies, allows CASHe to sell insurance plans across life and general insurance categories from all Indian insurers.

V Raman Kumar, Founder and Chairman of Aeries Financial Technologies

Financial wellness platform CASHe has entered the insurance sector by acquiring Centcart Insurance for an undisclosed sum.

It expands CASHe's financial services, offering insurance products alongside its existing fintech solutions, with a particular focus on rural sectors to bridge insurance gaps.

V Raman Kumar, Founder and Chairman of Aeries Financial Technologies, highlighted the growing demand for insurance products in India, emphasising the acquisition as a significant milestone.

"It empowers us to offer a wider range of products from multiple insurance partners, capitalising on the immense potential of India's under-penetrated insurance sector. Our goal is to offer millions of users the option to purchase insurance products at competitive prices. Through innovative collaborations with top insurers, we are committed to constructing a robust, full-service platform for our highly engaged customer base, bringing us closer to becoming the preferred destination for all their insurance needs," Raman said.

Launched in 2016, CASHe is an AI-based financial wellness platform offering short-term credit, insurance, and investment solutions to underserved digital Indians.

The platform claims to have facilitated INR 10,200 crore in digital loans to over 3 million users across India. CASHe's Super app, 'Bharat Ka Money App,' aims to enhance financial literacy and inclusion, strategically positioning itself as a premier credit-centric financial platform.
