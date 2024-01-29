ClearTrust Raises $1.9 Mn In Pre-Series A Funding Led By Ideaspring Capital ClearTrust, a leading new-age ad tracking and fraud detection platform, has announced that it has raised US $1.9 million in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Venture Capital firm Ideaspring Capital with participation from Piper Serica Angel Fund.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

ClearTrust

ClearTrust, a leading new-age ad tracking and fraud detection platform, has announced that it has raised US $1.9 million in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Venture Capital firm Ideaspring Capital with participation from Piper Serica Angel Fund.

Existing investor Alacrity India also participated in the round. Before the new round, ClearTrust had raised $200,000 in seed round from Alacrity India, Limelight UK, and ThinkNext LLC in 2021. The advent of new digital advertising formats and lack of standardization has exposed advertisers and publishers to increased traffic quality risks, and there has been a spurt in bot and invalid traffic. Founded in 2020 by seasoned tech visionaries Deepankar Biswas and Raja TN, ClearTrust helps advertising ops , media buying companies and teams worldwide with its state-of-the-art tracking and fraud detection platform. It helps advertisers, agencies and networks to achieve higher ROI on their digital campaigns by removing fraudulent and fake activity from their campaigns, thereby protecting AdSpend and brands' reputation.

It also helps digital publishers to protect their ad-revenues from fake and invalid traffic in real time. With the fresh funding, the company plans to expand its operations into North America and further invest in research and development in AI, cybersecurity, and deep tech to develop critical filters that will help detect advertising frauds that have become one of the biggest threats to the advertising industry lately. ClearTrust has 34 clients in the US, Israel, India, and Europe.

Deepankar Biswas, Co-founder and CEO of ClearTrust, who has extensive experience in media buying and internet, said, "We are all about making online advertising safe and trustworthy. Our ambition is to pioneer paradigm shifts, particularly in combating ad fraud, a challenge that plagues the digital advertising space globally. With a keen focus on expanding into the US market, this funding propels us towards innovating and implementing solutions that ensure the integrity and efficiency of online advertising."

To this, Raja TN, co-founder and CTO of ClearTrust, added, "The rapid growth of ad inventory and outpacing demand has made digital advertising a breeding ground for fraudsters to exploit unsuspecting brands. Programmatic media traders are particularly vulnerable, often hindered by complex and costly anti-fraud technologies, leading to a trust deficit with advertisers. ClearTrust helps save costs by at least 30%."

With this funding in place, ClearTrust wants to be a leader in this segment by targeting a served available market of $10 billion annually. The company has witnessed a 3X annual growth for the last two years and aims for a yearly revenue of $10 million by 2027. The platform offers security solutions, including traffic scanning, precise tracking, and a real-time dashboard with over 140+ traffic scoring filters, system alerts, and many customer-centric features.
On funding, Ideaspring Capital, Managing Partner, Naganand Doraswamy said, "Ideaspring Capital is excited to partner with Deepankar and Raja, Co-Founders of ClearTrust. As digital ad formats evolve and more ads are trading programmatically, fraud detection processes are becoming complex. This results in 23% of all advertising spend being lost to fraud, estimated to reach $170Bn by 2028. Cleartrust real-time, scalable cybersecurity platform will mitigate this risk. The platform works towards increasing revenue-generating traffic for advertisers, publishers, and ad networks.

To this, Abhay Agarwal, Founder of Piper Serica Angel Fund, said, "Ad frauds are an escalating threat to the advertising industry that cost advertisers about $170 billion in 2028 as per various reports. We feel ClearTrust has created some cutting-edge technologies to tackle these challenges head-on and efficiently, making it easier for companies to spot invalid and fake ad activity. We expect the company to be a global player in the next 2-3 years, helping large multinational companies run safe advertising and digital campaigns profitably and with increased ROI." ClearTrust products, ClearScan and ClearTrack, are designed to protect publishers, networks, brands, and agencies from invalid traffic and fraudulent activities, ensuring the integrity and profitability of digital campaigns.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Related Topics

Funding News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Living

How to Rewire Your Brain for Success

John Assaraf shares the process he used to overcome challenges and rewire his brain to achieve his goals.

By Jeff Fenster
Starting a Business

4 Launch Strategies for Startup Success and Longevity

With these strategies, startups can create a loyal customer base that supports their brand for decades.

By Jessica Wong
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Business News

Jeff Bezos Still Uses One of Famous Amazon 'Door Desks' From the '90s — Here's Why

Lauren Sánchez posted then-and-now photos of her fiancé hard at work.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

Are Your Networking Efforts Falling Flat? Shake Things Up With These 5 Strategies.

If your current networking strategies have proven to be ineffective, it's time to shake things up a bit. Here's how.

By Ibi Montesino
By Emily Rella