By Paromita Gupta

Virtual Digital Assets startup CoinDCX announced it was partnering with The Sandbox, a top-tier blockchain gaming platform for education and community enlightenment.

The Sandbox, an Animoca Brands platform, is a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences powered by blockchain.

"Community has consistently stood as a cornerstone of our values, and our commitment remains steadfast in actively engaging and co-creating experiences that align with the ever-evolving needs and aspirations of our community," said Sumit Gupta, Cofounder, CoinDCX.

CoinDCX will be a part of an innovative cultural metaverse hub called BharatBox in The Sandbox. "We take pride in the fact that this collaboration with BharatBox will further deepen our connections within the metaverse," adds Gupta. The BharatBox is a joint venture of The Sandbox and Brinc, a venture accelerator firm.

The association will work on user-centric educational materials, interactive AMAs, and efforts to establish a holistic knowledge base about the technologies. It will further focus on fostering creativity, with reference to the development of India-centric metaverse projects, and offering engaging quests in BharatBox.

It will be carried out in two phases.

Phase 1 will incorporate Game Nights and Education & Media Series. CoinDCX and BharatBox will be organizing exclusive game nights offering the metaverse experience to the community. The two will also hold AMAs and co-create knowledge repositories. This will include an ambassador Program to promote the metaverse, giveaways and contests, and community-building activities across third-party platforms such as Discord and Twitter.

Phase 2 will have Creative Metaverse Projects, Bounty Programs, Buildathons, SDK Integration, and The Sandbox Ecosystem Quests.

"We are jointly poised on the cusp of redefining India's digital horizons, driven by the boundless promise of the metaverse and Web3. This isn't just about carving a digital niche; it's about sculpting a lasting digital legacy," shared Karan Keswani, CEO, BharatBox.

The announcement was made at Unfold 2023, a web3 event.
Paromita Gupta

Features Writer with Entrepreneur India

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side. You may reach me at paromita@entrepreneurindia.com. 

