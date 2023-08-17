CoinSwitch Ventures and GravityX Capital Partner to Launch LevitateX The initiative will provide support and guidance in the segments such as launch readiness, accelerated traction, and operational excellence to the start-ups.

By Paromita Gupta

Freepik

On Friday, GravityX Capital, a an early stage web3 venture capital, and Coin Switch Ventures, the investments vertical of CoinSwitch, announced the launch of LevitateX, a Web3 Scale-Up Program.

The initiative will provide support and guidance in the segments such as launch readiness, accelerated traction, and operational excellence to the start-ups.

"At CoinSwitch Ventures, we believe that Web3 and blockchain are the foundations of the new digital economy. We are delighted to partner with GravityX Capital to further our efforts in this direction. Our investing philosophy involves more than just funding Web3 ventures. We also extend our expertise and investor network to drive their growth. This aligns well with LevitateX's goals. We look forward to seeing the huge influx of innovative startup ideas that we see today turn into reality with the right platform," said Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures.

The program will assist selected start ups to refine product offerings, improve user experience, optimise technical infrastructure, brand positioning, marketing, and PR, talent acquisition, hiring, and sourcing, training, and will have access to GravityX Capital and CoinSwitch Ventures' networks.

"We are thrilled to join forces with CoinSwitch Ventures to launch the Web3 Scale-Up Program. Our combined expertise and networks in the Web3 space will enable us to identify and nurture high-potential startups, empowering them to succeed in this rapidly evolving industry," added Pratik Magar, General Partner, GravityX Capital.

The Web3 program will run for duration of three-six months, specific to a start-up's requirement.
