Cricketers Turned Partners: KL Rahul Joins Ben Stokes' 4CAST

Indian cricketer KL Rahul has joined hands with England cricketer Ben Stokes, Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer and has come on board as a stakeholder in the UK-based athlete entrepreneurial collective called 4CAST. They provide a corporate outlet for acclaimed athletes to explore business opportunities alongside their careers in sports.

They have now partnered with KL Rahul to lead and develop their operations in the Indian subcontinent allowing emerging as well as established Indian athletes to explore opportunities around the spheres of media, gaming and investments. Since its inception, 4CAST has on-boarded athletes and public figures like Jos Buttler, Tyrone Mings, Liam Livingstone, Jason Roy, Jack Nowell, Anthony Watson, Josh Denzel, Tom Evans, Chris Hughes, and Matthew Potts.

The company was founded to pioneer a new model of value creation in business by harnessing the power of an athlete collective to develop enterprise opportunities, produce high-quality exclusive media, and add value to investments. This approach enables athletes to pool their resources, knowledge, and expertise to identify and pursue promising ventures. By leveraging their collective influence and brand value, 4CAST enables athletes to drive positive change and create an impact beyond the sporting space. The addition of KL Rahul to the team marks an important step in expanding the collective's presence in the global market, while also opening up new avenues for collaboration and growth among athletes worldwide.

On the new partnership, KL Rahul said, "I am grateful to join hands with 4CAST and am really looking forward to expanding the network here and exploring better opportunities between the two markets. My vision eventually is to form a culture of greater financial management and responsibility across sports people in India and I also hope to help them secure their future beyond just sports too. Translating Ben, Jofra and Stuart's vision into reality in my home country will be my absolute honor."

Indian cricketer Kannanur Lokesh Rahul aka KL Rahul is the captain of the Lucknow SuperGiants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and a right-handed wicket-keeper batsman for the National Indian Cricket Team. He often bats in the middle order in ODIs and as an opener in Tests and T20s. He made a century on his ODI debut and is the fastest Indian to score a century across all 3 formats of the game by 20 innings. Rahul has been a brand ambassador for brands like Redbull, Bharat Pe, Boat, Realme, Tata motors and Puma in the past.

Ben Stokes on KL Rahul's association said, "I'm really excited to have KL coming on board at 4CAST. It's great to have someone who shows such an interest in everything we are about as a company and we are excited to partner and explore business opportunities in South Asia together. KL is a thought leader in the athlete community, has a huge following, a massive fan base and we're excited to bring them along on the journey as well."